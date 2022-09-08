Sailor from Mass. who died in attack on Pearl Harbor to be buried at Arlington National Cemetery

On Sept. 19, Roman Walter Sadlowski, who was an Electrician’s Mate Third Class, will be put to rest over 80 years after he was killed and almost four years after his remains were identified by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA), the statement said.

On Dec. 7, 1941, just before 8 a.m., the USS Oklahoma was one of the first vessels hit by Japanese aerial torpedo fire in the attack that launched the United States into World War II, the statement said. The ship rolled over, trapping service members within the hull.

The attack killed 2,403 US personnel in total, according to the US census. When the USS Oklahoma was brought to the surface in 1944, 429 sailors’ remains were recovered, the statement said.

Sadlowski, whose remains were previously unidentified and buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, was exhumed in 2015 when DPAA analysts conducted “Project Oklahoma,” and subsequently identified using DNA reference samples from family members in December 2018.

Sadlowski was born in Pittsfield in 1920 and enlisted in Springfield in July of 1940 before he was stationed at Pearl Harbor, where he wired and repaired ship electrical systems, according to a statement from the Navy Personnel Command Public Affairs office.

Sadlowski was awarded a Purple Heart, Combat Action Ribbon, American Defense Service Medal with Fleet Clasp, Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal with Bronze Star, and a World War II Victory Medal, the statement said.

Since the beginning of “Project Oklahoma,” 355 of 388 unaccounted-for service members have been individually identified, according to the statement.

When a family is notified of the identification of their loved one, a casualty assistance calls officer gives them the choice to have them reinterred at the cemetery in Honolulu or a different location, such as a veterans’ cemetery, a private family site, or Arlington National Cemetery, the statement said. The Navy pays for the funeral, as well as travel and lodging for up to three blood family members of the sailor.

On Dec. 7, 2021, the 80th anniversary of the attack, the 33 remaining sailors who were unable to be identified by DNA were reinterred in Honolulu and given full military honors with families and government officials in attendance, according to the statement.

