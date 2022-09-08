Sharky sonar image of a ‘Meg’ was actually a school of mackerel. But it got imaginations going.

Before you get all excited, the sharky image on the sea floor quickly dispersed, actually a school of Atlantic mackerel. However, that didn’t keep the shark institute from having some fun with a common sonar trompe l’oeil.

But Sunday, an Atlantic Shark Institute fish finder stunned researchers when it detected what appeared to be the shape of a “Meg” approximately 50 feet long.

The last megalodon died around 2.6 million years ago but people have often wondered whether the big-toothed beast still lives on the murky sea bottom. There’s no evidence they do.

“Does the Meg exist? On a recent shark research trip we were all amused to see this shape appear on our fish finder for several minutes. Based on the length of the image we estimated the “Meg” to be about 50 feet long, weighing in at 40 tons!” the Atlantic Shark Institute wrote on its Facebook page.

Researchers said they dropped a fishing line, to no avail.

“We waited for one of the rods to go off however, much to our disappointment, the shape started to transition into a large school of Atlantic mackerel that hung around the boat for about 15 minutes.” the shark institute wrote jokingly. “So close, but so far! The Megalodon (Otodus megalodon), disappeared more than 3 million years ago and will likely stay that way, but, for a few minutes, we thought he had returned!”

The post triggered wild speculation and further sonar images of “Megs,” and one cute image of a giant clownfish from Finding Nemo.

Commenters on the Shark Institute’s Facebook and the Instagram posts didn’t disappoint in their responses to the yarn.

Facebook jokester David Sandak wrote:

“Megaldon- What they look like in their profile pic

“Giant school of mackerel- what they look like on the first date

“Meg --> Mackerel = Catfished.”

Rodolfo Salinas Villareal wrote, “Oceans and seas remain unexplored and many species that have never been seen live in them. You never know what could be under water.”

Tom Cole wondered if this could be a British visitor, “‘Nessy’ on a field trip from the Loch!”

Some who missed the joke called it “utter nonsense.”

“This is the best clickbait I’ve ever seen,” wrote Ben Kibler on Instagram.

Three megalodon shark teeth found on the west coast of Florida. COURTESY OF MATT HOUSTON

The Atlantic Shark Institute responded that sonar images resembling megalodon frequently occur, but that doesn’t keep them from investigating. Shark tooth hunters in the Southeast United States often find megalodon teeth of varying sizes diving in Atlantic and coastal waterways in the Carolinas, Florida, and Maryland. Many megalodon teeth are found at construction sites on land previously covered by ocean water.

“We’ve likely seen millions of screen views over the years and we all ran to that one!” said researchers, which were using Garmin 8600 equipment with two 12-inch screens.

“Meg had a huge Boop there. Almost wish she was real. Almost,” an Instagrammer said.

Responding to what it would take to land a megalodon, the Atlantic Shark Institute responded that it would take a 10-ton cable weight fishing line. However, it doesn’t carry that kind of equipment.

Looks like this is just another story about “the one that got away.”

To see a real megalodon, visit the National Museum of Natural History in Washington, D.C., where a 52-foot long female meg created around a set of teeth discovered in the Bone Valley Formation in Florida hangs over the dining facilities.

