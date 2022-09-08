Stabbing victim walks into Savin Hill MBTA station in Dorchester

A man suffering from an apparent stab wound walked into the Savin Hill MBTA station Wednesday night, Transit Police said.
The stabbing victim walked into the station at approximately 11:37 p.m. and his injury appeared to be non-life-threatening, according to a tweet by Transit Police.
The incident occurred outside the station, the tweet said.
Transit Police officers responded to the station and Boston police and Boston EMS were notified. There was no impact on MBTA service, police said.
