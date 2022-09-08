fb-pixel Skip to main content

Stabbing victim walks into Savin Hill MBTA station in Dorchester

By Emily Sweeney Globe Staff,Updated September 8, 2022, 1 hour ago

A man suffering from an apparent stab wound walked into the Savin Hill MBTA station Wednesday night, Transit Police said.

The stabbing victim walked into the station at approximately 11:37 p.m. and his injury appeared to be non-life-threatening, according to a tweet by Transit Police.

The incident occurred outside the station, the tweet said.

Transit Police officers responded to the station and Boston police and Boston EMS were notified. There was no impact on MBTA service, police said.


Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video