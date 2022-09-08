Steven Tyler makes surprise visit to Aerosmith’s old Allston apartment

But as they walked outside and aimed their phones at the colorful Aerosmith iconography swirling across the facade, they were shocked when a black SUV rolled up — and frontman Steven Tyler walked out.

Earlier that day, their landlord had warned them about projections being displayed on the side of the building to celebrate the return of legendary Boston rock band Aerosmith ahead of the group’s Fenway Park concert Thursday .

Lindsay Foley and her roommates weren’t surprised to see the bright lights flashing into their second-floor apartment window on Commonwealth Ave. Wednesday night.

“Is this real? What is happening?” her roommate, Gabrielle Dixon, said in a video taken as the singer emerged. “What the heck!”

Soon, a crowd of about 50 people formed around the 74-year-old rock star, who climbed the steps at 1325 Commonwealth Ave., where members of the band lived in the 1970s. Clad in a trench coat, Tyler struck a pose outside the front doors.

Foley said Tyler stuck around for about 20 minutes taking pictures with fans, and even took a walk down memory lane during a conversation with a resident who now lives in guitarist Joe Perry’s old bedroom.

“He was talking about where the liquor store was when they used to live there and pointing down the street,” Foley said. “And how they used to set up recording equipment in the basement of the building and soundproofed it so they could have a private rehearsal space.”

The apartment building — a place where the group got its start while trying to make a name for themselves in Boston — has become a landmark for Aerosmith fans. Outside, a plaque that commemorates the history and describes it as the “Aerosmith Apartment” hangs on a wall. The group is currently on its twice-postponed 50th-anniversary tour.

A representative of the band said that Tyler decided to visit his old building, which was one of five across Boston that hosted Aerosmith projections Wednesday, after wrapping up at rehearsal. Longtime rock-and-roll photographer Ross Halfin was there to capture the moment on camera.

This wasn’t the first time Aerosmith dropped in to their old Allston stomping grounds. In 2012, the band showed up to the building and performed a 45-minute set that drew thousands of people to the area and closed down the street.

It was a quieter affair this time around, however, and Tyler didn’t belt out any tunes, Foley said.

Foley, a first-year graduate student at Boston University, said she was intrigued by the building’s place in rock and roll history when she moved there from Colorado last week. (Her unit is the one adjacent to the band’s).

“But we never expected to see Steven Tyler,” she said. “We were like, ‘What are the odds?’”

Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler posed in front of the group's old apartment on Commonwealth Ave. Wednesday night. Ross Halfin

Spencer Buell can be reached at spencer.buell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerBuell.