Water main break in South Boston causes major street damage, officials say

A water main break late Wednesday night in South Boston sent water shooting into the air, causing “significant street damage,” officials said.
The break occurred near the corner of A Street and Athens Street, the Boston Water and Sewer Commission tweeted around 10:30 p.m. Workers determined that the break was a fire pipe serving 80 to 82 A St.
Fire pipe serving 80-82 A St. is culprit, 12 inch main Southern hi is down, 16 inch Southern lo being let back on, all to have domestic H2O. Significant street damage, A closed W Broadway to W 3rd. Updates to follow.— BWSC (@BOSTON_WATER) September 8, 2022
A Street was closed from West Broadway to West 3rd Street, the tweet said.
In video posted to WHDH, water could be seen forcefully bursting onto the street, lit by a fire engine as first responders looked on.
The city’s police and fire departments could not be reached for comment.
No further information was immediately available.
