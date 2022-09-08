Why the Globe’s editorial board endorsed Helena Foulkes for governor

Q: A lot of readers might not know that the editorial board functions independently from the Rhode Island reporting staff. Can you tell us about the process the board conducted to make the endorsement?

To help us understand more about the decision, I asked David Scharfenberg, a former editor of the Providence Phoenix who now writes for the Ideas section and penned the endorsement, to explain the board’s decision.

The Globe’s editorial board is backing Helena Foulkes in the Democratic primary for Rhode Island governor, calling the former CVS executive a “ big-picture leader who can sell the world on the state’s many virtues. ”

Scharfenberg: As you point out, the Globe’s editorial board is totally separate from the paper’s Boston and Providence newsrooms. We’re mostly composed of opinion writers and editors. And we go through a similar process every time we endorse. We examine the track records of the candidates, interview those we’d like to hear from directly, and talk to close observers. Then we get together as a board, talk about the pros and cons of the candidates, and decide who we’d like to back.

Q: How much do you weigh public polling and/or the local consensus when it comes to making endorsements? I ask because Ms. Foulkes has been trailing far behind Governor Dan McKee and Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea.

Scharfenberg: We do take polling into account, to a degree. You need to have a feel for the shape of a race. But as our endorsement of Foulkes suggests, we’re willing to support a candidate who is trailing in the polls - and has a chance of pulling off an upset victory - if we think she is the best person for the job. Ultimately, our job is not to be political prognosticators. Our job is to evaluate would-be leaders.

Q: Was there anything more you wish you heard from the candidates during the interview process?

Scharfenberg: We’re in quite a moment. Democracy is under threat, climate change is bearing down on us, and Washington is paralyzed - the notable accomplishments of the last few months notwithstanding. That means it’s incumbent on state leaders to think big.

But in general, this gubernatorial campaign has seemed short on big ideas. I would like to have heard an ambitious plan for, say, light rail. And none of the candidates have put forth a particularly compelling agenda for the state-controlled Providence schools, as you have noted in your own writing.

But Foulkes has offered some intriguing ideas for the public schools statewide, many of which could be applied to Providence. And she has some good ideas for growing the economy and building more affordable housing. I think what stood out about her campaign is that it has offered the best big-picture thinking in a race without enough of it.

Q: You have deep experience in Rhode Island, but you’ve also been removed from it for a bunch of years. What surprises you most about the state now?

Scharfenberg: I was a reporter at the Providence Journal and an editor and reporter at the late, lamented Providence Phoenix. And with that experience, I can’t say I’m all that surprised by the occasionally wild news that comes out of Rhode Island :).

But with a little distance on the place, I would say I have an outsider’s appreciation for the progress of the last few years. I think governors Gina Raimondo and McKee have done better than their lowest approval ratings would suggest. There’s plenty for the next governor to build on.

