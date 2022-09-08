Trump pushed officials to prosecute his critics, ex-US attorney says

The prosecutor, Geoffrey S. Berman, was the US attorney for the Southern District of New York for 2 1/2 years until June 2020, when Trump fired him after he refused a request to resign by then-Attorney General William Barr, who sought to replace him with an administration ally.

NEW YORK — A book by a former top federal prosecutor offers new details about how the Justice Department under President Trump sought to use the US attorney’s office in Manhattan to support Trump politically and pursue his critics — even pushing the office to open a criminal investigation of former secretary of state John Kerry.

A copy of Berman’s book, “Holding the Line,” was obtained by The New York Times before its scheduled publication Tuesday.

The book paints a picture of Justice Department officials motivated by partisan concerns in pursuing investigations or blocking them, in weighing how forthright to be in court filings, and in shopping investigations to other prosecutors’ offices when the Southern District declined to act.

The book contains accounts of how department officials tried to have allusions to Trump scrubbed from charging papers for Michael Cohen, his former personal lawyer, and how the attorney general later tried to have his conviction reversed. It tells of pressure to pursue Kerry, who had angered Trump by attempting to preserve the nuclear deal he had negotiated with Iran.

And in September 2018, Berman writes, two months before the November midterms, a senior department official called Berman’s deputy, cited the Southern District’s recent prosecutions of two prominent Trump loyalists, and bluntly asserted that the office, which had been investigating Gregory B. Craig, a powerful Democratic lawyer, should charge Craig — and should do so before Election Day.

“It’s time for you guys to even things out,” the official said, according to Berman.

The book comes as Trump and his supporters have accused the Biden administration and Attorney General Merrick Garland of using the Justice Department as a weapon after a judge authorized FBI agents to search Trump’s Florida house for missing classified records. Trump, who is a likely presidential candidate in 2024, has suggested without evidence that President Biden is playing a role in that investigation.

However, Berman’s book says that during Trump’s presidency, department officials made “overtly political” demands, choosing targets that would directly further Trump’s desires for revenge and advantage. Berman wrote that the pressure was clearly inspired by the president’s openly professed wants.

In the book, Berman, who as US attorney did not give news interviews, offers new details about the high-profile prosecutions of defendants such as Cohen; Chris Collins, a Republican representative from New York; Michael Avenatti, the celebrity attorney and Trump antagonist; and Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced financier.

He says there were cases his office pursued without pressure from Washington, but in others, he makes clear his greatest challenges did not always have to do with the law.

“Throughout my tenure as US attorney,” Berman, 62, writes, “Trump’s Justice Department kept demanding that I use my office to aid them politically, and I kept declining — in ways just tactful enough to keep me from being fired.”

“I walked this tightrope for two and a half years,” writes Berman, who is now in private practice. “Eventually, the rope snapped.”

Berman, who in the book describes himself as a Rockefeller Republican, had been a federal prosecutor in the Manhattan office from 1990 to 1994 and went on to become a co-managing partner of the New Jersey office of the law firm Greenberg Traurig.

During the 2016 presidential primary season, Berman volunteered for Trump’s campaign and later for his transition committee. Originally believing he might be named US attorney for New Jersey, he was instead tapped to lead the Southern District, the most prestigious prosecutor’s office outside Washington. It handles Wall Street crime, international terrorism, political corruption, and complex fraud.

One case Berman said his office had to fight to keep alive was the 2018 prosecution of Cohen, the president’s former lawyer. That August, Cohen pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations over payments he arranged before the 2016 election to keep two women from disclosing affairs they said they had with Trump. Berman did not participate in the investigation because he had volunteered for the campaign. But he was later briefed on interference in the case.

Before the plea, Berman writes, as his office was preparing a charging document detailing the crimes, a Justice Department official badgered his deputy, without success, to remove all references to a person identified as “Individual-1.” It was Trump.

In the months after Cohen’s guilty plea, Berman writes, the Southern District continued to pursue investigations related to possible campaign finance violations, apparently by others in Trump’s orbit.

But after Barr became attorney general in February 2019, Berman writes, he tried to kill the investigations and suggested that Cohen’s conviction on campaign finance charges be reversed, even though six months had passed since Cohen had entered his guilty plea.