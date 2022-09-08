Buildings are at risk, but groundwater fixes should proceed with care

Re “Drought threatens building foundations” (Page A1, Sept. 4): Sabrina Shankman and Daniel Kool described risks to thousands of buildings perched on wood pilings that are projected to rot because of low groundwater levels. It is gratifying that the Boston Groundwater Trust, city and state officials, and others are increasingly considering arrays of groundwater recharging systems. However, certain solutions, such as swales, detention basins, and retention basins that impound water, may themselves create safety and public health problems.

If not secured by proper fencing, these temporary ponds become attractive nuisances and drowning hazards. Their sloped banks often become heavily vegetated and serve as nesting sites for rats and other pests. Water that remains for just a few days can provide ideal habitat for mosquitoes.