Some fear encroaching development could squeeze Haymarket vendors out

Even in the worst moments of strife during court-ordered busing of Boston’s schoolchildren, there remained a place where race, ethnicity, and cultural diversity found a tiny piece of common ground: on Fridays and Saturdays among the pushcarts, stalls, and ground-floor shops of Haymarket vendors. The survival of these vendors is now threatened by encroaching development (“Old Boston collides with new in dispute at Haymarket,” Business, Sept. 3). This gritty, precious, crowded, but thoroughly authentic corner of urban landscape has welcomed all in search of fresh and affordable food products for as long as anyone can remember.

North Enders spied the familiar headlights of the proverbial locomotive bearing down on this truly genuine and cherished corner of the neighborhood when the since-rebranded Boston Redevelopment Authority greenlighted the construction of a hotel flanking the Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Greenway. It was not difficult to predict how this development would overshadow, stifle, and ultimately suffocate the Haymarket district. A lack of genuine planning, the indifference of a crucial city agency, and deference to overreaching development could push the vendors to the brink of extinction.