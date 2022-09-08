Hearing aids are on their way — over the counter

There should be no stigma about being able to hear and communicate
Re “For hearing impaired, sound barriers broken” (Page A1, Sept. 5): As a late-deafened person and now a person with bilateral cochlear implants, I have never been shy to let people know that hearing aids and cochlear implants are magnificent tools to help us communicate. There should be no stigma about making efforts to be able to participate in conversations or listen to music and other media. Indeed, as I frequently say, my cochlear implants are a miracle to both me and the people I communicate with.
It is my hope that with the newly approved over-the-counter sales of hearing aids there will be advances in the technology, reduced costs, and improvements in the look of hearing aids. Think eyeglasses! Let’s make hearing aids fun as well as functional.
Maggie Rosa
Gloucester
Forget vanity — ease of use will be a far greater issue
Your article suggests that once hearing aids are sold over the counter, the only remaining barrier to widespread use of the devices is vanity. I disagree. Technology is also a significant, if not more important, issue. And technology will become an even bigger issue as people buy devices on their own.
Some current apps for hearing aids, for example, have awkwardly designed controls. Users have to swipe left or right rather than click on drop-down menus. Volume controls are often so small that they take up only half of a cellphone screen. These are not just design flaws; they’re barriers to long-term use, especially for people with diminished vision or tactile sensitivity. I get frustrated with my hearing aid app when it not only fails to do what I want but also makes it a treasure hunt — with no real treasure at the end — to find a fix for the problem.
Yes, perhaps some older people are intimidated by technology. But that technology has to be much more transparent and accessible. These problems can be much more of a deal-breaker than vanity.
Sarah Fishman
Somerville