Hearing aids are on their way — over the counter

There should be no stigma about being able to hear and communicate

Re “For hearing impaired, sound barriers broken” (Page A1, Sept. 5): As a late-deafened person and now a person with bilateral cochlear implants, I have never been shy to let people know that hearing aids and cochlear implants are magnificent tools to help us communicate. There should be no stigma about making efforts to be able to participate in conversations or listen to music and other media. Indeed, as I frequently say, my cochlear implants are a miracle to both me and the people I communicate with.

It is my hope that with the newly approved over-the-counter sales of hearing aids there will be advances in the technology, reduced costs, and improvements in the look of hearing aids. Think eyeglasses! Let’s make hearing aids fun as well as functional.