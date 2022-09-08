49ers star tight end George Kittle has groin injury, status for Sunday’s opener in doubt

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — San Francisco 49ers star tight end George Kittle missed his second straight practice with a groin injury, leaving his status for the season opener against the Bears in doubt.
Kittle was injured in a light practice Monday and has not been able to get back on the field for the first two major practices ahead of Sunday’s opener at Chicago.
Coach Kyle Shanahan has characterized the injury as day to day.
The loss of Kittle would be significant for the Niners in their first game since handing the team over to second-year quarterback Trey Lance.
Kittle is one of San Francisco's top pass catchers and is a key part of their running game as one the better blocking tight ends in the league.
Kittle has been hampered by injuries in recent years. He missed three games with a calf injury last season, eight games in 2020 with injuries to his knee and foot, and three games in 2019 with a groin injury.
Kittle still managed 71 catches for 910 yards and six touchdowns in 14 games last season. His 335 catches since entering the league in 2017 rank third among all tight ends in that span and he is second with 4,489 yards receiving.