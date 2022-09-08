Boston Latin Academy rolls in its season-opening win over Georgetown

Senior Harrison Fitzgerald led the Dragons, rushing for 76 yards on 14 carries and scoring a pair of touchdowns to go along with a two-point conversion. Senior Orlando Jusino also pitched in with two rushing touchdowns and three rushing two-point conversions. Along with seniors Xavier Polanco (one touchdown), the Latin Academy ballcarriers scored every point.

The Dragons called 17 straight running plays to start the game and scored rushing touchdowns on their first and second drives as they ran roughshod over the Royals, 38-0, at White Stadium.

The game plan for Boston Latin Academy in Thursday night’s matchup against Georgetown was simple enough — run the ball.

Advertisement

“We just treated it as a 0-0 game,” Fitzgerald said. “Just tried to push it on them every single play when we came out.”

The Royals could not contain Latin Academy’s offense, as they gave up 16 first downs while on the other side of the ball, Georgetown could only muster one.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Fitzgerald scored the first touchdown of the game on a 1-yard run halfway through the first quarter, blasting through the line to make it 6-0. Jusino followed it up with a 7-yard rushing touchdown on the next drive and Fitzgerald ran for the two-point conversion to make it 14-0.

The second quarter was closer than the first, with the Dragons’ offense stalling on a fourth-and-1 on the Royals’ 48, struggling to punch it into the end zone from 15 yards out as the half ended.

In the second half, the Dragons broke the game open with 24 point on four possessions. Georgetown’s lack of depth was glaring as the Royals couldn’t stop Latin Academy’s trio of rushers, each of whom tallied a touchdown.

While Latin Academy head coach Rocco Zizza enjoyed the efforts of his running backs, he still believed the team had more to do.

Advertisement

“Football is a game of attrition in many ways,” he said. “We have a long way to go.”

Eamonn Ryan can be reached at eamonn.ryan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @eamonn_ryan41.