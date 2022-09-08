At Concord-Carlisle, Isabel Jaffe has set an example with her leadership of a promising squad

The Patriots’ saving grace might be April Tang , a freshman stepping into the role of starting setter.

Yet, the Patriots are 2-0 after three-set victories over Lawrence and Arlington.

Concord-Carlisle girls’ volleyball coach Jim Crandall opened the preseason with four seniors, no setter, and minus Corinne Herr , the state’s reigning Gatorade Player of the Year, who graduated.

“She’s doing absolutely marvelous,” Crandall said. “I knew her physical skills were there, but she has really stepped up and exceeded my expectations.”

Tang, who plays with the Gators Volleyball Club, was already on Crandall’s radar heading into tryouts.

“I was excited, I’d heard about her and seen her at camps, and knew that she had the physical skills,” the coach. “So really, the question was could she adjust and could she assimilate? Not only to the high school curriculum, but also in the small group of 15 players that we have, how would she fit in? They have loved her every single minute and when she smiles, she loves them too.”

Tang is not the only athlete who has stepped up. C-C currently runs a two-setter offense, with junior captain Isabel Jaffe filling the other role. Jaffe, a former outside hitter, has played for Crandall since her freshman year, filling whatever role he needs on the court.

“She’s always done whatever I’ve asked her to do for the betterment of the team,” Crandall said. “She really took a lot on her shoulders to be perfectly honest, she stepped into the role of captain as a junior and is replacing our two-time DCL all-star.”

Jaffe and the other captains, seniors Eva Shudt and Lauryn Friess, have been working hard to prepare the Patriots and Tang for the impending season in a tough Dual County League.

“Isabel has taken charge of training not only the varsity setters, but also taken the JV setters under her wing, and runs setter clinics at the beginning of practice, and works with our hitters at the end of practice,” Crandall explained.

Despite the changes and young nature of his team, Crandall is confident that they’ll have a good season.

“No doubt at all, that work ethic is going to continue. It’s just that it’s early and it’s a young team,” Crandall expressed.

“We need to be able to face adversity and respond, and learn from that and keep improving in practice and keep improving in matches, it’s not where you start the season, it’s where you finish it.”

The Patriots will host rival Lincoln-Sudbury Friday in their first league match of the season.

Service points

▪ Norwood halted Hopkinton’s 28-game winning streak Wednesday night, beating the defending Division 2 champion Hillers, 3-1. In its 12th year as a program, the Mustangs found success early as a member of the Bay State Conference. But since joining the Tri-Valley League in 2018, the Mustangs have been trying to find their footing.

“It took a while for us to kind of get solidified in the league,” said coach Paul Nimblett. “We just missed the tournament last year and I have a lot of those girls back and they’re very eager and hungry to be successful.”

Against Hopkinton, the Mustangs lost the first set, 25-9, but battled back to claim the win. Two newcomers, senior outside hitter Priscilla Santos and freshman libero Kim Laia made an impact, with Santos recording seven kills and five aces. But more importantly, she went on a service run that resulted in a 25-20 win in the second set and Laia kept rallies alive.

“It was [Laia’s] first time starting as libero, taking digs from the Hopkinton players over and over again, just the relentless pursuit she had on the ball really gave us that lift we needed to get crucial points in that match,” Nimblett said.

The third and fourth sets ended 25-23 and 28-26 ,respectively, which is reflective of the values Nimblett instills into his team.

“We had great resilience,” he said. “The confidence that we showed in the match, towards the future it’s huge.

▪ No. 12 Dennis-Yarmouth’s senior captain Grace Presswood had 19 kills and 24 digs in the team’s 3-0 win over Plymouth South. The 5-foot-8-inch outside hitter was placed on the American Volleyball Coaches Association’s Phenom watch list earlier this year, but her success with the Dolphins did not happen overnight.

Playing on varsity since eighth grade, Presswood began as a defensive specialist but a growth spurt pushed her to the front row.

“[Presswood] has been a part of the program for a while and to see her flourish has been really special,”said coach Dru Sisson.

▪ Woburn took down No. 16 North Andover in three sets on Tuesday night.

With eight seniors making their return to the Tanners — three being 2021 Middlesex League All-Stars — the team’s synergy will be important to the team’s success, coach Scott Roy said.

The team went on a run to the final eight last year which was the best result in the 12-year program’s existence and placed a heavy focus on bettering their service play.

“We put a big commitment on the service pressure which worked well against North Andover,” Roy said. “Not just serving but also receiving, it really showed in the game.”

Games to Watch

Friday, No. 18 Lincoln Sudbury at No. 14 Concord-Carlisle, 6 p.m. — A key matchup in the Dual County League, but first the Warriors will have to take on No. 18 Haverhill Thursday to open their season.

Friday, Lynn City Tournament final, TBA — The tournament tips off Thusdaybnight with Lynn Classical at St. Mary’s and Lynn Tech at Lynn English.

Monday, No. 6 King Phillip at No. 5 Franklin, 5 p.m. — The Panthers are coming off a 3-0 victory against Oliver Ames and will have plenty of rest. As for the Warriors, it will be their third game in five days heading into the Hockomock duel.

Wednesday, Westborough at No. 12 Dennis-Yarmouth, 6 p.m. — The 2021 MIAA Division 2 runners-up travel to D-Y.

Correspondent Tyler Foy contributed to this story.