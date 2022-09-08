DeVante Parker may be facing his former team, but the Patriots receiver is looking toward the future

This Sunday will mark not only Parker’s first game in a Patriots uniform, but also his first against his former team. After being drafted in the first round out of Louisville in 2015, Parker spent his first seven seasons with the Dolphins, playing for three different head coaches.

“I just look at it like another game,” Parker said Wednesday. “I just have to come out and play hard like any other game.”

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — If Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker is feeling any additional motivation ahead of the season opener against Miami, he sure is hiding it well.

Advertisement

Now, he’s starting over under Bill Belichick in New England. The Patriots swung a deal for Parker in April, shipping out a 2023 third-round pick in exchange for the 29-year-old wideout and a 2022 fifth-round pick, which they traded to move up this year.

At the time, Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said the Patriots were “the most aggressive” among the interested teams, while Parker said New England sat first on his list of landing spots. So, the Dolphins did right by their player, even if it meant moving him to a divisional foe. Parker is under contract through the 2023 season.

Get Point After Delivering exclusive analysis and commentary on the Patriots and the NFL right to your inbox, on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

There will be plenty of opportunity for Parker, as the Patriots lack a true No. 1 wide receiver. The position group will likely adopt a “by committee” approach, with contributions from Parker, Nelson Agholor, Jakobi Meyers, and Kendrick Bourne. Tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith will also command a share of the targets.

At 6-foot-3 and 218 pounds, Parker is the biggest receiver of the bunch, bringing size and physicality. The Patriots are hopeful he can leverage his frame and large catch radius to fight for 50-50 balls and open up the field as a big-bodied deep threat. Parker flashed that ability during training camp, making a number of impressive contested grabs.

Advertisement

“There’s a lot to like about him,” Belichick said Wednesday. “He runs well, catches well. He’s tough. I’m excited to see him play in a regular season game for us.”

According to both Belichick and quarterback Mac Jones, the transition has been smooth through five months. Jones has praised Parker’s ability to “attack the football,” adding that his skillset complements the rest of the group well.

“DP’s a really good vertical threat,” he said in August. “He’s really competitive. Quiet in his own manner, but all those guys, they all bring a different trait to the receiver room. We have a good mix of size, speed, shiftiness, route-runners, [yards after the catch]-guys. So, I’ve been really pleased.”

Within the room, the reviews on Parker are equally positive.

“He’s a great football player, but he’s also a really good teammate, man,” Nelson Agholor said Thursday. “He does things without the ball in his hands. He runs great routes. He gets other people open. He’s an unselfish player that also has an ability to take over a game individually.”

DeVante Parker showed off his ability to get up for a catch during the Patriots' preseason game against the Raiders. Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Added wide receivers coach Troy Brown: “I don’t know if he’s a former basketball player or what, but he has the ability to go up and get the ball. He’s had a pretty good camp. All of these guys have been working and competing against each other, trying to make each other better.”

One key for Parker will be his health. Last season, he appeared in 10 of 17 games, missing time with a hamstring injury. His hamstring has been a recurring issue, sidelining him in 2016 and 2020. But if Parker can stay healthy, consistent, and productive, his addition would prove to be valuable within New England’s passing attack.

Advertisement

The early signs indicate the potential for a fruitful relationship is there. And that’s where Parker wants the focus heading into Week 1.

“I ain’t thinking about the past,” Parker said. “I’m moving on right now. I ain’t going to worry about the past. I’m worried about the future.”

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @nicolecyang.