Duxbury’s season-opening victory over Hanover proved to be a family affair for the Landolfis

The call paid dividends when Alex Barlow converted the first down and eventual touchdown to help the Dragons outlast Hanover coach Chris Landolfi’s squad, 21-7, at Duxbury High on Thursday night.

“It’s one of those situations, I just didn’t want to give the ball back to my brother,” Landolfi said. “I was like, ‘We’ve just got to go for the win here.’”

DUXBURY — Facing a fourth and 2 on their own 40, up by seven with 3:57 remaining, coach Matt Landolfi knew deep down that the Dragons had to go for it.

Their brothers, Hanover assistant Mark Landolfi and referee Brian Landolfi, were also on the field, as was Matt’s daughter, Madison, a Duxbury cheerleader.

Matt said he loves his brothers but was glad the Dragons (1-0) found a way. He expects it to get heated at some point, perhaps around Thanksgiving. Despite the loss, Chris still cherished the experience.

“It was one of the better moments of my football coaching career,” Chris said. “It was awesome. It was special.”

The Dragons started hot, but the Hawks (0-1) never relented and made them work the majority of the night. Duxbury senior quarterback Matt Festa (16 carries, 82 yards; 10 for 19, 118 yards, 1 TD) scored from 4 yards out and hit senior Chris Walsh for a 10-yard strike to make it 14-0 Duxbury through 1.

Hanover junior QB Ben Scalzi found junior Mehki Bryan for a 19-yard score with 2:08 left in the half, and the Dragons went into halftime up 14-7.

Both teams had long drives in the third quarter, but nothing materialized. Eventually, Barlow (16 carries, 138 yards, 1 TD) took over and scored from 2 yards out with 2:19 remaining to help seal the win.

Brendan Bonner, Dylan DeAngelis, and Ryder Thomas anchored a stellar defensive effort for the Dragons, who proved they’ll be in the mix in Division 4 once again after advancing to Gillette Stadium a season ago.

“They’re definitely a good team, but we played our hearts out,” Barlow said.