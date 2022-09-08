It’s finally time: Pitch clocks, shift limits to be announced for 2023 MLB season

“It’s something that takes a while to get used to, but I think overall the impact it had on the pace of the game was good,” said the Yankees’ Matt Carpenter , who spent April at Triple A.

The sport’s 11-man competition committee is set to adopt the changes Friday, mandating a clock that will count down 15 seconds with no runners on base and 20 seconds with runners. The MLB clock will be slightly longer than the version experimented with in the minor leagues this season: 14 seconds with the bases empty and 19 seconds with runners on at Triple-A, and 14/18 at lower levels.

Major League Baseball is set to announce a pitch clock and limits on defensive shifts next season in an effort to shorten games and increase offense.

The clock has reduced the average time of a nine-inning game in the minor leagues from three hours, four minutes in 2021 to 2:38 this season. The average time of a nine-inning game in the major leagues this year is 3:06 — it was 2:46 in 1989, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

The shift limit will require four players other than the pitcher and the catcher to be in front of the outfield grass when a pitch is thrown, including two of the four on either side of second base.

In addition, there will be a limit during each plate appearance of two pickoff attempts or steps off the rubber — what MLB calls disengagements. If a third attempt is made and is unsuccessful, a balk would be called. The limit would be reset to two during a plate appearance if a runner advances.

Bases will increase to 18-inch squares from 15, promoting safety — first basemen are less likely to get stepped on — but also boosting stolen bases and offense with a slightly decreased distance.

The plans were first reported by The Athletic, and are scheduled to start during spring training.

DJ LeMahieu latest to join Yankees’ injured list

The injury-riddled New York Yankees placed infielder DJ LeMahieu on the 10-day injured list with inflammation of his right second toe.

LeMahieu had been dealing with the injury for several weeks but managed to play through the discomfort until recently, missing the first three games of New York’s series against Minnesota. Manager Aaron Boone, who has 15 players on the IL, thinks the issue began to impact LeMahieu during a three-game set at Fenway Park last month.

One of New York’s most consistent hitters, the two-time batting champion was 0 for 12 last weekend against the Rays and has scuffled at the plate since that weekend in Boston, batting just .143 (10 for 70) with no extra-base hits his last 18 games.

The move was retroactive to Monday, allowing LeMahieu to return Sept. 16 at Milwaukee. While Boone was cautiously optimistic, he did not set a timetable.

Chris Carpenter, Yadier Molina tie battery record

Yadier Molina homered twice on a day he paired with St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright to tie the major league record of 324 regular-season starts by a battery in an 11-6 loss to the Washington Nationals.

The 41-year-old Wainwright and 40-year-old Molina matched the mark set by Detroit’s Mickey Lolich and Bill Freehan from 1963-75. They got multiple standing ovations from the crowd of 40,437 in St. Louis, and are on track to break the record at home against Milwaukee on Sept. 14.

The pair have totaled 13 All-Star Game appearances, and the Cardinals have reached the postseason in 11 of the 17 seasons the two have been on the roster.

“It’s been a good run,” Wainwright said. “He’s an incredible teammate, friend, and partner in crime. We’ve been together for a long time. So, you know, we got to finish strong.”

Molina hit a two-run homer into the third deck in left field in the third and a solo shot just over the wall in the fourth. It was the ninth career multi-homer game for Molina and his first since April 17, 2021, at Philadelphia.

Wainwright allowed four runs and nine hits in five innings. It was the second-straight subpar start for Wainwright, who said his mechanics are off.

Alex Call had four hits and five RBIs for Washington, including a three-run homer in the ninth.

Corbin Burnes fans 14, offers Brewers big boost

Corbin Burnes struck out 14 and allowed three hits in eight shutout innings as the Brewers beat the San Francisco Giants, 2-1, in the first game of a doubleheader in Milwaukee. The Brewers, attempting to chase down Philadelphia and San Diego for the NL’s final wild-card spots, are at home for 20 of their last 26 games. Burnes, the reigning NL Cy Young winner, allowed 17 earned runs in 21 innings over his last four starts before Thursday. In the second game, starter Freddy Peralta left due to fatigue in his throwing shoulder after walking the first batter he faced in the third inning. Milwaukee starter Eric Lauer exited a Wednesday loss at Colorado with tightness in his throwing elbow . . . Two teenagers in the Dominican Republic, Willy Fañas and Keiderson Pavon, are suing the Los Angeles Angels in their native country, alleging the organization backed out of verbal agreements to sign them. According to ESPN, such agreements are common in the international market, with handshake deals a regular occurrence with players as young as 12. (The official signing age is 16.) Each alleges their agreements, when they were 14 and 15, respectively, were reneged on following a front office change. Each wound up signing with other clubs, but are seeking a combined damage amount of more than $20 million . . . Minnesota designated lefty reliever Austin Davis for assignment. Davis, whom the Twins claimed off waivers when the Red Sox designated him early last month, yielded three runs and four walks in 1⅔ innings. He has a 5.79 ERA for the season across 56 innings and 52 appearances . . . Jonathan India hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the ninth inning, and the Cincinnati Reds rallied for a 4-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs. India has hits in 18 of his last 20 games to raise his average to .266 after missing time with hamstring injuries in his second big league season . . . Texas called up Josh Jung, its No. 1 prospect, and will likely make the 24-year-old its primary third baseman for the final 3½ weeks of their season. It is the role the eighth overall pick in the 2019 draft out of Texas Tech had been expected to compete for before shoulder surgery took away Jung’s opportunity to compete for the spot in spring training.