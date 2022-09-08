Nate Weitzer’s high school football picks and games to watch for Week 1

Weymouth will hold a moment of silence before its opener against Malden Catholic for Nathan Paul, the former linebacker who died this past February from a gunshot wound suffered in Quincy.

Springfield Central and Central Catholic tangle in a rematch of the Division 1 Super Bowl, Abington and Cohasset meet in yet another huge tilt between the South Shore League rivals, and Scituate opens its D4 title defense at Milton.

The effects of the pandemic rippled into 2021 with two football seasons in the spring and fall. Now programs open in 2022 after the first full offseason in years, with plenty of excellent matchups across the state as teams look to build their resume to bolster their power rankings in the new statewide format.

Peabody hosts Revere to open a season that is dedicated to senior captain Mike Mastrocola, who is battling leukemia. The team is sponsoring a GoFundMe for Mastrocla (https://www.gofundme.com/f/mikeys-battle-to-beat-cancer) as he receives treatment at Boston Children’s Hospital.

Week 1 Primer

Springfield Central at Central Catholic: These teams opened the 2021 season with Central Catholic emerging from a 67-52 shootout. Their second meeting in the D1 Super Bowl involved more defense, and Springfield should be up to the challenge at Lawrence Veterans Memorial Stadium. Pick: SPRINGFIELD CENTRAL.

Xaverian at Everett: Henry Hasselbeck debuts for the Hawks against the talented Crimson Tide. With great protection and a solid running game to complement his skills, the Belmont Hill transfer should open with a win. Pick: XAVERIAN.

Abington at Cohasset: Coming off a D7 Super Bowl title, Cohasset returns quarterback Will Baker, running back Liam Appleton, and wide receivers Thomas Hansen and Jamie Smith. Abington, which lost in the D6 Super Bowl, still has a fearsome offensive line and a great rushing attack. Pick: COHASSET.

North Attleborough at Bishop Feehan: Case Mankins and Dante Bruschi have been named senior captains for Feehan and Patriots legend Tedy Bruschi is helping out as an assistant coach this year. Michael Strachan debuts as North Attleborough coach after coaching at Attleboro the past decade. Pick: NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH..

Brockton at Barnstable: Peter Colombo said he will retire after his 20th season coaching Brockton and the Boxers have the talent in place to start him off with a tough road win. Pick: BROCKTON.

Marshfield at St. John’s Prep: These teams opened in 2021 with Jesse Ofurie catching a 26-yard TD in the final seconds to secure a 47-42 win for Prep. Ofurie and Stephon Patrick are back at receiver and Prep is breaking in a new quarterback in junior Aidan Driscoll. Pick: ST. JOHN’S PREP.

Bridgewater-Raynham at Milford: The host Hawks are loaded with big quarterback Evan Cornelius back along with explosive wide receiver Isaiah Pantalone and elite kicker Nick Araujo. B-R returns quarterback Declan Byrne and expect big things from Carver transfer Matt Mullins. Pick: MILFORD.

Scituate at Milton: Owen McHugh moves from safety to quarterback for Milton following the graduation of three-year starter Chase Vaughan. Scituate has a lot of turnover following its dramatic D4 Super Bowl win, but the offensive line should be strong as ever. Pick: SCITUATE.

Rockland at Hingham: The Harbormen closed their 2021 season strong with a 22-14 Thanksgiving win over Scituate. But Rockland brings back several key pieces from a team that won the D6 Super Bowl. Pick: ROCKLAND.

Lincoln-Sudbury at North Andover: While L-S graduated 27 seniors and only returns one starter in wide receiver Mason Greenfield, the Warriors are extremely well coached under Jim Girard. The Scarlet Knights should be up for the challenge in a physical football game. Pick: LINCOLN-SUDBURY.