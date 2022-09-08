Red Sox’ record against AL East foes isn’t just bad — it could be historically bad

The Red Sox now possess an 18-39 record against AL East opponents, a .316 winning percentage that would be far and away their worst in the division since the formation of divisional play in 1969.

Mercifully, the Red Sox left the Tropicana Dome for the final time this season Wednesday night, having once again been swept by the Rays. The 1-0 defeat ran their losing streak in the Trop to nine games — the longest by any visiting team in a season in the 25-year history of Major League Baseball in Tampa Bay — and further cemented their status as American League East roadkill.

An unflattering form of history is well within reach for the 2022 Red Sox.

The current standard for futility — and the only time they had a sub-.400 record in division play over a full season — is 26-46 (.361) by the yearlong dumpster fire that was the 2012 Red Sox under Bobby Valentine. The Red Sox have to go at least 10-9 over their remaining 19 games against the AL East to ensure that they don’t set a new unsavory mark.

(The Sox also went 14-26 against the AL East during the pandemic-compressed 2020 campaign, a .350 winning percentage. They have to go at least 9-10 to surpass that mark.)

The Sox’ current .316 winning percentage would be tied with the 2019 Orioles for the eighth-worst in-division mark by an AL East team in a full season.

Worst in-division records by AL East teams, 1969-2022 (minimum 50 games) Team AL East record Win percentage Overall record Win percentage 1987 Orioles 18-60 .231 67-95 .414 2021 Orioles 20-56 .263 52-110 .321 1996 Tigers 14-38 .269 53-109 .327 1979 Blue Jays 22-56 .282 53-109 .327 2018 Orioles 23-53 .303 47-115 .290 2008 Orioles 22-50 .306 68-93 .422 1978 Blue Jays 28-61 .315 59-102 .366 2019 Orioles 24-52 .316 54-108 .333 2022 Red Sox 18-39 .316 67-71 .486 1975 Tigers 28-60 .318 57-102 .358 1988 Orioles 25-53 .321 54-107 .335 2009 Orioles 24-48 .333 64-98 .395 2010 Orioles 24-48 .333 66-96 .407 2002 Devil Rays 25-50 .333 55-106 .342 SOURCE : STATS

The Sox’ struggles in the division are peculiar given how dominant they have been when facing AL Central, AL West, and National League opponents. The Sox have a lopsided 49-32 record (.605) when not playing their chief rivals, an almost unheard-of disparity.

Typically, teams that are bad within their division remain bad outside of it. Of the 13 full-season AL East teams to lose at least two out of three games (.333 winning percentage or worse) in divisional competition, all 13 finished the year with at least 93 losses; nine (69 percent) finished with at least 100 losses.

There’s only one comparable instance of a team struggling so desperately within the division while thriving outside of it. In 1987, the Orioles went 18-60 (.231) against the AL East — the worst record to date — and 49-35 (.583) against a weak AL West (a division won by the Twins with 85 wins).

So what gives?

“There have been games that are out of hand, but we haven’t been able to finish games,” said Red Sox manager Alex Cora Wednesday. “Obviously the record is the record. We haven’t won too many series against the East.

“But if you look at the game [Wednesday], we were right there, but at the end, you have to have more runs than the opposition, and we haven’t done that.”

While Cora’s concern about the Sox’ inability to win close games has some basis, it’s not the primary driver for the struggles. After all, the Sox have a better record in close games against the AL East — 11-18 (.379) in games decided by two or fewer runs, and 9-15 (.375) in one-run games — than they do overall in the division. Mostly, they have simply been flattened, going 7-21 in games decided by three or more runs.

It’s hard to pin blame on one particular area of the Sox roster, given that both the offense and pitching staff have been unable to navigate that group of four opponents. The Sox are averaging just 3.81 runs per game against the AL East (down from 5.02 outside the division) while hitting .250/.302/.395 (down from .264/.331/.421). The pitching staff and defense have permitted a jarring 5.77 runs per game in the division, compared with a respectable 4.21 outside of it.

So again: What gives?

Certainly, the AL East is loaded — a notion borne out by the division’s .586 winning percentage when playing other opponents. There’s a reason why the division seems likely to send three teams — Yankees, Rays, and Blue Jays — to the playoffs, with a chance that the Orioles could join them.

And with that acknowledgement of the present comes a formidable if not daunting reality: The division isn’t going anywhere. The Orioles’ rebuild has yielded a core that appears ready to compete for several years; the Rays perennially forge a pitching staff that gives opponents fits; the Blue Jays have star-level talent across the roster; and the Yankees are nearly 30 years into a run of constant contention.

That said, the schedule will become less imbalanced starting in 2023. The Sox will play 56 games against the AL East rather than 76.

“One year late, I guess,” Cora joked last month when the schedule was announced.

All the same, to truly contend again, the Red Sox will have to be competitive in games against their chief foes — just one aspect of needed repair t heading toward a monumental offseason.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.