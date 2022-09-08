In the renewal of a dormant football border rivalry, East Bridgewater reigns over West Bridgewater

Reviving the tradition, which ceased in 1980 before it was restored in 2021, carries extra significance for EB coach Tim Graham, whose father, Tom, was a Vikings assistant from 1981-96.

Meeting on Thursday night for a second straight season opener, the neighboring towns dueled in a thrilling second half with the host Vikings coming out on top, 18-14, in East Bridgewater.

Dormant for decades, the rivalry between East Bridgewater and West Bridgewater is back in full swing.

“It’s a long tradition, so I’m glad we brought it back,” said Graham, now in his third year as East Bridgewater’s coach. “Both communities came out tonight so it’s awesome for football.”

“We’re cordial, but we don’t like each other as towns. Every time they talk about putting the schools together . . . it wouldn’t work. Blue and maroon don’t go well together.”

After a defensive first half, West Bridgewater (0-1) went 61 yards in three plays with junior quarterback James Harris breaking a 27-yard touchdown to give the Wildcats a 7-3 lead.

East Bridgewater (1-0) responded with a methodical drive, capped by a 2-yard run from sophomore Ethan Pohl, who stepped in under center after senior quarterback Jake Shaw was denied at the goal line.

WB jockeyed back ahead to take a 14-11 lead on a 1-yard touchdown run from Will DeLuca (13 carries, 108 yards) and it looked like the Wildcats could hold on with senior captain Nathan Anderson (12 tackles, two sacks) stuffing the run.

But the Vikings adjusted by running away from Anderson and Wildcats co-captain Sean Carter. In the fourth quarter, Chris Oman (12 carries, 95 yards) and Gavin McCloud (21 carries, 114 yards) took turns running behind an excellent offensive line, with McCloud scoring the go-ahead 9-yard touchdown.

“Ryan Graham, my offensive coordinator, made the adjustment,” said Graham. “We started running away from [Anderson] and I think that was the key to it all.”

“The kids are believing in Viking Pride and doing the right thing every day. It got a little dicey there and the old [version of our] team would’ve given it up. They’re learning how to win”

Malden 48, Whittier 34 — Senior running back Mack Blaise rushed for 327 yards and five touchdowns to carry the Golden Tornadoes (1-0) to the nonconference victory.