What to know as the Basketball Hall of Fame inducts 13 new members in Springfield

Here’s a closer look at the players and coaches who make up the 2022 class.

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame will officially induct 13 members on Saturday as part of its annual enshrinement ceremony in Springfield, Mass.

Ginóbili spent all 16 seasons of his career with the Spurs and is a first-ballot selection. A four-time NBA champion alongside Tim Duncan and Tony Parker, Ginóbili is also in rarified air as an international player after leading Argentina to the country’s only men’s basketball Olympic gold medal in 2004. In 2001, he was named the EuroLeague MVP and led Kinder Bologna to victories in Serie A, the Italian Cup, and the EuroLeague. He is one of just two players in history to win a EuroLeague title, an NBA title, and an Olympic gold medal.

Advertisement

Ginóbili averaged 13.3 points and 3.8 assists in his 16-year NBA career. He was named to two All-Star teams and two All-NBA third teams.

Get Court Sense Bounce around the NBA with our Celtics-centric look at the latest happenings on and off the court. Enter Email Sign Up

Swin Cash

A four-time WNBA All-Star, Cash won three WNBA titles — 2003 and 2006 with the Detroit Shock and 2010 with the Seattle Storm — as well as a pair of NCAA titles with the UConn women’s basketball team. In 2002, the Huskies went 39-0 en route to a championship, and Cash was named the NCAA tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.

Cash also won Olympic gold medals in 2004 and 2012 with Team USA, as well as a FIBA World Cup gold medal in 2010.

Lindsay Whalen

Whalen played in the WNBA for 14 seasons, winning four titles with the Minnesota Lynx. She retired in 2018 as the league’s all-time leader in total games won with 323 and made five WNBA All-Star appearances, as well as five All-WNBA selections (three first-team). Whalen holds the University of Minnesota’s record for total points and scoring average, and in 2018, she coached University of Minnesota women’s basketball while also playing for the Lynx.

Advertisement

Whalen won Olympic gold in 2012 and 2016, as well as FIBA World Championship gold medals in 2010 (along with Cash) and 2014.

Tim Hardaway

On the court, Hardaway — whose career spanned NBA from 1989-2003 — is perhaps best known for the “UTEP two-step” — the devastating crossover that was a staple of his game. A five-time All-Star and four-time All-NBA selection, Hardaway averaged 17.7 points and 8.2 assists for his career, and he averaged more than 20 points per game for four consecutive seasons as part of Golden State’s “Run TMC” with Mitch Richmond and Chris Mullin.

Hardaway became an outspoken advocate for same-sex marriage in recent years after he made homophobic comments in 2007. In 2019, Hardaway said he believed his comments kept him out of the Hall of Fame, adding that he understood the reasoning if that were the case. Former Celtic Jason Collins — the NBA’s first openly gay player — recently praised Hardaway’s advocacy and said he was glad to see Hardaway entering the Hall of Fame.

Bob Huggins

Huggins is the latest long-time collegiate men’s basketball head coach to be inducted. He has coached at West Virginia since 2007, leading his alma mater to a 326–188 record over the last 15 seasons. Huggins directed the Mountaineers into the NCAA tournament 10 times in 15 years, including the Final Four in 2010.

Prior to coaching at West Virginia, Huggins coached Cincinnati to a 399–127 record from 1989-2005. The Bearcats made the NCAA tournament 13 consecutive times, including the Final Four in 1992. He was named Coach of the Year by Sporting News in 2000 and by ESPN in 2002.

Advertisement

George Karl

Karl is sixth in NBA history in total games won, with a record of 1,175-824 in his 27 seasons. He made the playoffs 22 times with five different teams.

Under Karl’s direction, the 1995-96 Sonics — led by Shawn Kemp and Gary Payton — reached the NBA Finals, where they lost to Michael Jordan and the Bulls. In 2013, Karl was named the NBA’s Coach of the Year after helping lead the Nuggets to a 57-25 record, although the Nuggets bowed out in the first round to the Warriors that postseason.

Karl is a thyroid cancer survivor.

Lou Hudson

Hudson, who passed away in 2014 at 69, played 13 seasons in the NBA, the first 11 of which he spent in St. Louis and Atlanta with the Hawks, where he made six All-Star teams and had his jersey retired. He averaged 20.2 points and 4.4 rebounds per game.

Hudson was also part of the first Black recruiting class at the University of Minnesota, which retired his jersey as well.

Larry Costello

Costello — who played in the NBA from 1954-1968 and made six All-Star teams — is best known as the NBA’s last two-hand set shooter. When he later became a coach, he also was one of the first to use videotape to analyze games.

Advertisement

Del Harris

Harris coached at every level over the last 50 years, including 14 seasons as a head coach in the NBA. He helped Moses Malone and the Rockets reach the Finals in 1981, where they lost to Larry Bird and the Celtics. Harris later won Coach of the Year with the Lakers in 1995 and was given the Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award by the NBA in 2020.

Del Harris coached in the NBA for 32 seasons, 14 of them as a head coach with Houston, Milwaukee and the Los Angeles Lakers. David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Hugh Evans

Evans was a 28-year NBA referee who worked 1,969 regular-season, 35 NBA Finals games and four All-Star games before taking a position in the league’s front office. He got his start as an official working summer league games at Rucker Park in his 20s and later agreed to a part-time officiating contract with the NBA in 1972 without ever working a high-school or college game.

Evans died in July of heart failure, a few months after the Hall of Fame announced he would be inducted.

Wyatt “Sonny” Boswell

Boswell played five seasons with the Harlem Globetrotters and was best known as a long-distance trick shot artist. He played in the NBL in 1942-43 when players from the previously all-white league were drafted into World War II.

Inman Jackson

Jackson is a former Globetrotter as well, credited by Pro Basketball Encyclopedia as being “the creative genius that transformed the Trotters from one of the dozens of traveling basketball teams that dotted the Depression-era America into a team that became the most recognizable in the history of professional basketball.” Jackson is also credited with “The Magic Circle” — a team display of ball-handling skills. He stayed involved with the organization until his death in 1973.

Advertisement

Albert “Runt” Pullins

Pullins was one of the original Globetrotters — a 5-foot-8 star player who also drove the team to games when he joined them in 1929. Abe Saperstein, the Globetrotters’ founder and owner, put Pullins at the top of his list of All-Time All-Star Globetrotters.

In 1975, Sweetwater Clifton reportedly said that “if anyone should go into the Hall of Fame, it should have been Runt Pullins.”

Marianne Stanley

Stanley spent 22 seasons as a collegiate women’s basketball coach and won an NCAA title with Old Dominion in 1985. She moved on to the WNBA in 2000, and her 2002 Washington Mystics team reached the WNBA Finals. That season, she was named WNBA Coach of the Year. She was head coach of the Indiana Fever from 2020-22 and coached Team USA to FIBA gold in 1986.

As a player, Stanley won three consecutive collegiate national championships at Immaculata College from 1972-74 and was part of the team credited with helping jumpstart women’s college basketball. That team was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2014 and was the subject of a 2011 movie called “The Mighty Macs.” She later started her coaching career as an assistant at Immaculata.

Theresa Shank-Grentz

Like Stanley, Shank-Grentz played for the Immaculata College team that was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2014. Shank-Grentz scored over 1,000 points during her career.

Shank-Grentz had a lengthy collegiate coaching career at Saint John’s, Rutgers and Illinois and finished coaching with a 681–362 record.

Radivoj Korać

Korać was a Serbian and Yugoslavian player best known for scoring 99 points in a EuroLeague game — the all-time EuroLeague record — and for making 100 out of 100 free throws live on a TV broadcast. He earned silver with Yugoslavia once at the Olympics in 1968 and twice at the FIBA World Cup in 1963 and 1967.