Blinken visits Kyiv and announces more military aid for Ukraine

The combined aid makes for a total of $13.5 billion in assistance to Ukraine from the Biden administration since Russia’s invasion in February.

Separately, President Biden has approved a further $675 million in military support for Ukraine, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said, as the United States seeks to bolster Ukraine’s defenses and its efforts to reclaim territory lost to Russia.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a visit to Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, on Thursday that he would notify Congress that the United States intends to send another $2 billion in long-term military support to Ukraine and 18 other countries that are at risk of Russian invasion.

Blinken’s visit to Kyiv was his second since the Russian invasion began. In the afternoon, he navigated the dark hallways with sandbagged windows in Ukraine’s presidential administration building to meet with the country’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky.

Blinken told the Ukrainian leader that a counteroffensive that Ukraine had recently announced marked a “pivotal moment” in the war with Russia, and that the military operation was “proving effective.”

The State Department did not publicly disclose Blinken’s travel in advance for security reasons.

His visit came as Austin met with allied defense ministers at a monthly gathering of the Ukraine Contact Group, which aims to coordinate the flow of military aid to Ukraine. The arrival of Western equipment, particularly longer-range HIMARS missile systems, has enabled Ukrainian forces to attack Russian military infrastructure behind the front lines and supported a counteroffensive in the south — although some military experts argue that the aid so far is insufficient to turn the war decisively in Ukraine’s favor.

“Ukrainian forces have begun their counteroffensive in the south of their country, and they are integrating the capabilities that we all have provided to help themselves to fight and reclaim their sovereign territory,” Austin said at the start of the meeting at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

“This contact group needs to position itself to sustain Ukraine’s brave defenders for the long haul,” he said. “That means the continued and determined flow of capability now.”

Russian forces are struggling to capture new territory but show no sign of backing down from the invasion, which has resulted in tens of thousands of casualties on both sides, according to US estimates, and left vast areas of eastern and southern Ukraine in ruins. On Wednesday, President Vladimir Putin of Russia delivered a defiant address that whitewashed the war’s huge toll and his army’s faltering performance, proclaiming to an economic conference in Russia’s far east, “We have not lost anything, and will not lose anything.”

In Germany, Austin said the new package of weapons includes air-launched HARM missiles that are designed to seek and destroy Russian air defense radar; guided multiple-launch rocket systems known as GMLRS; howitzers and other artillery; armored ambulances; and small arms.

The State Department said the $2 billion package, which will be drawn from pools of money already authorized by Congress but whose specific allocation Congress must approve, would be divided roughly in half between Ukraine and 18 other nations. They are Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Georgia, Greece, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia.

The money would be used “build the current and future capabilities” of Ukraine’s armed forces and those of the other countries, including by strengthening their cyber and hybrid warfare capabilities, specifically to counter Russian aggression, the State Department said.

The money will also help integrate non-NATO members with the alliance’s military forces.

Also on Thursday afternoon, Blinken met with Ukraine’s foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba. Earlier in the day, he visited the US Embassy and a children’s hospital that is treating children injured in Russian attacks.

Blinken was also introduced at the hospital to Patron, a Jack Russell terrier that Ukrainian forces have credited with helping unearth hundreds of Russian land mines. Blinken declared the dog “world famous.”

In Germany, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned that Ukraine and its supporters face a tough winter in coming months but he urged the public in Western nations to keep faith in their efforts, saying that the war is at a critical point as Russia loses some territory.

“We need at least to be prepared for this winter, because there is no sign of Russia giving up its goal of taking control of Ukraine,” Stoltenberg said on the sidelines of a US-led Ukraine backers meeting in Ramstein.

“Winter’s coming, and winter’s going to be hard on the battlefield in Ukraine. We know that the size of the Ukrainian army is now roughly three times as big as what it was last winter,” Stoltenberg said. “They are in urgent need for more winter uniforms, for generators that create electricity, warmth, and also of course tents and other things that can help them through the winter.”

Russia’s military invasion has sent Ukraine’s economy reeling in the second quarter, with gross domestic product tumbling 37 percent on an annual basis as the nation’s infrastructure, exports and consumption collapsed, Bloomberg News reported.

Material from the Associated Press was included in this report.



