Everything we know about Queen Elizabeth II and the concerns about her health

The announcement comes on the heels of the queen canceling a virtual meeting of her Privy Council after doctors advised her to rest following a packed schedule on Tuesday, when she formally asked Liz Truss — who succeed Boris Johnson — to be prime minister of the United Kingdom.

Members of the royal family have traveled to Scotland to be by her side where the “Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral,” the statement said. She has not been hospitalized.

Unease is growing amid the news that Queen Elizabeth II, the 96-year-old monarch who has reigned for seven decades, has been placed under medical supervision by her doctors and there are increasing concerns “for Her Majesty’s health,” according to a statement from Buckingham Palace on Thursday.

Advertisement

Here is everything we know so far about the situation.

Members of the royal family have traveled to be with the queen

Many members of the royal family are either at the queen’s bedside at Balmoral Castle, the Scottish estate near Aberdeen, or on their way to see her, the BBC reported.

Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, along with his wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, are with the queen after traveling to Balmoral, her summer vacation home. Others en route include the queen’s younger sons Edward and Andrew, along with Prince William, who is second in line to the throne.

Princess Anne, the queen’s daughter, was already at Balmoral.

A spokesman for Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, said the couple were also on their way. The pair were already in Britain for a charity event.

A royal source told CNN that “immediate family members” have been informed of worries about the queen’s health.

It is unusual for Buckingham Palace to put out a statement like this

BBC reported that the palace is typically “unwilling” to provide any sort of status update or commentary on medical matters involving the queen. Such issues are seen as private.

Advertisement

The exact details of her condition, however, are not known at this time. However, the palace has said in the past “that she has problems with mobility,” the New York Times reported. The queen had COVID-19 this past winter. She recovered, but said the disease had left her exhausted.

Barriers are also being placed outside “one of the entrances to the estate” in Scotland, BBC reported. Pictures also showed a sign outside of the courtyard of Buckingham Palace on Thursday in London that read, “No guard changing ceremony today.”

“From the last-minute cancellation of what would only have been a virtual meeting of the Privy Council — of senior ministers — there is no mistaking the fragility of the Queen’s health,” the outlet reported.

BBC One has suspended all regular programming until the evening hours amid of the news to focus on what appears to be the queen’s deteriorating health.

“It did not go unnoticed that the BBC’s Huw Edwards was covering the state broadcaster’s rolling news about the queen’s health wearing a black tie and suit,” the Washington Post reported, which also said the statement from the royal palace “speaks volumes.”

Britain’s new prime minister and others have offered support

Word of the queen’s condition spread rapidly, and shortly after the news of her condition broke, several prominent figures issued statements expressing their support for and admiration of her.

Parliament was in the middle of a debate at the time, following Truss’s announcement of a sweeping package to help manage the energy crisis. The New York Times reported that Truss left the House of Commons chamber “grave-faced” shortly after an “aide whispered” in her ear.

Advertisement

“I know I speak on behalf of the entire House when I say that we send our best wishes to Her Majesty the Queen and that she and the royal family are in our thoughts and prayers at this moment,” said the speaker of the House of Commons, Lindsay Hoyle, after the palace released its statement on the queen’s health.

The queen met with Johnson, who resigned as prime minister, along with Truss, the new prime minister of the UK, on Tuesday. Truss and the queen, who invited her to form a government, were photographed together in the drawing room of the Balmoral.

Truss said the “whole country will be deeply concerned” by the news about her condition.

“My thoughts — and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom — are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time,” she said in a statement.

Cardinal Vincent Nichols, the Archbishop of Westminster and the head of the Roman Catholic Church in England, said he was “concerned to hear the news about the Her Majesty The Queen’s health.”

“I offer my prayers for her and her family. May the blessings of the Lord strengthen and comfort her and her family,” he said in a statement.

Advertisement

Justin Welby, the archbishop of Canterbury, said his “prayers, and the prayers of people across the @churchofengland and the nation, are with Her Majesty The Queen today.”

“May God’s presence strengthen and comfort Her Majesty, her family, and those who are caring for her at Balmoral,” he said in a statement.

The queen has receded from public view in recent years

Over the past few years, concern has grown over the queen’s health. She has canceled many public appearances and stopped traveling outside Britain several years ago, the New York Times reported.

Prince Philip, her husband of more than 70 years, died in April of last year.

The queen been planning for her succession for a period of time. Prince Charles is the next in line to step in and has assumed royal duties. Earlier this year, during the 70th anniversary of her accession to the British throne, the queen said that she wanted Camilla to be known as “queen consort” when Charles is named king, the Washington Post reported

The queen skipped most of her other celebrations during the Platinum Jubilee in June. She also missed the State Opening of Parliament for the first time in June, CNN reported.

Throughout her reign, the queen has built a strong bond with the public. Many took to social media to offer their thoughts and prayers in the wake of the news.

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.