A look back at the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II, who reigned for seven decades as sovereign of Great Britain, died on Thursday at the age of 96. Here’s a look back at her life.





Princess Elizabeth is born

Princess Elizabeth was photographed at the age of two. -/-/AFP via Getty Images

The queen was born on April 21, 1926, in London, to the Duke and Duchess of York, according to her biography on the Royal Family’s official website. She was the couple’s first child, and was christened Elizabeth Alexandra Mary at Buckingham Palace in May. At the time of her birth, the queen was third in line to the throne, following her uncle, Edward, Prince of Wales, and her father. Her father became king after King Edward VIII abdicated the throne in December of 1936, putting her next in line.

Princess Elizabeth and and Prince Philip are married

Queen Elizabeth II, accompanied by Prince Philip, waved to the crowd in 1953 after being crowned at Westminster Abbey in London. STF

Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip first met during the wedding of one of his cousins to one of her uncles in 1934. Their engagement was announced in July 1947, and they were married in Westminster Abbey the following November. The queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, who died in April last year, were married for more than seven decades and had four children together.





Prince Charles is born to Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip

Queen Elizabeth II, and her husband, Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, with their two children, Charles, Prince of Wales, and Princess Anne, circa 1951. AFP

Princes Charles — formerly the Prince of Wales and now King Charles III — was born in 1948. His sister, Princess Anne, now the Princess Royal, was born two years later. After Princess Elizabeth became the queen in 1952, she and Philip had two more children — Prince Andrew, born in 1960, and Prince Edward, born in 1964. They were the first children to be born to a reigning monarch since Queen Victoria had her family.





Princess Elizabeth becomes the Queen

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II poses on her Coronation day in London. FILES

While Princess Elizabeth was on a Commonwealth tour with Prince Philip in February 1952, she learned that her father, King George VI, had died following a prolonged illness. His death meant that Elizabeth would ascend the throne and become Queen Elizabeth II. Her coronation took place in Westminster Abbey in June of 1953. The ceremony was broadcast on television for the first time in history.

Queen Elizabeth and and Prince Philip make first state visit to America

Queen Elizabeth is greeted as she arrives in Boston on July 11, 1976. Charles Dixon/Globe Staff

During her reign, the queen made a number of state visits, traveling everywhere from Ethiopia to Thailand and throughout the British Commonwealth. The visits were aimed at strengthening Britain’s relationships with countries worldwide. She began forming her decades-long connection with the White House in 1951, visiting the United States first as a princess, according to the White House Historical Association. She made her first state visit as the queen in October 1957, when she met with President Eisenhower. During another state visit in July 1976, for the US Bicentennial, the queen made a stop in Boston, where she met with Governor Michael Dukakis.





Prince Charles marries Lady Diana Spencer

Lady Diana with Prince Charles at their wedding at St Paul Cathedral in London in 1981. -

Prince Charles married Diana Spencer in July 1981, at St. Paul’s Cathedral. The event was televised and watched by around 750 million people across the globe, the BBC reported. Their marriage put the Royal Family in the spotlight and Diana was coined “the people’s princess.” But the relationship was fraught, and later marked a rockier period of the queen’s reign. The couple had two sons — Prince William in 1982 and Prince Harry in 1984 — before separating in 1992 and later divorcing in 1996. The queen called the year of their separation “annus horribilis” (meaning “a disastrous year” in Latin), because it also included a fire at Windsor Castle, son Andrew’s separation, and daughter Anne’s divorce.





Queen marks major milestone during Platinum Jubilee

From left: Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince George, Prince William, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant. Frank Augstein/Associated Press

Though her reign was punctuated by a number of unprecedented milestones, one of the queen’s most remarkable moments happened in June, when she became the first British monarch to reach 70 years on the throne. During the anniversary, which was marked by formal ceremonies, she renewed the pledge she made in 1947 to Britons that her “life will always be devoted to your service.” Although events took place throughout the year, it culminated with a weekend of celebrations in early June. People throughout the British Commonwealth reflected on the life of the 96-year-old monarch.

Advertisement





Queen, Britain’s monarch for seven decades, dies

The queen died on Thursday at age 96, Buckingham Palace said in a statement. She held the throne for more than 70 years. She died at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland, where members of the royal family had traveled to be by her side after she was placed under medical supervision by her doctors over increasing concerns about her health. She had been planning for her succession for a period of time, and her death means that her son, Charles, will be the monarch of Great Britain.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II proceeded through the Royal Gallery before delivering the Queen's Speech during the official State Opening of Parliament in 2019. Leon Neal/Associated Press

