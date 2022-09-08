‘There was nobody like her’: Condolences pour in for Queen Elizabeth II

LONDON — Condolences are pouring in from around the world following the death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II.
U.S. presidents past and present also expressed their condolences over the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden said in a statement that Elizabeth was “more than a monarch” and that “she defined an era.”
“Queen Elizabeth II was a stateswoman of unmatched dignity and constancy who deepened the bedrock Alliance between the United Kingdom and the United States,” the Bidens said. “She helped make our relationship special.”
Our statement on the death of Queen Elizabeth II. pic.twitter.com/0n7pmVVg2w— President Biden (@POTUS) September 8, 2022
Biden’s predecessor in the White House, Donald Trump, said in a statement that Elizabeth “will always be remembered for her faithfulness to her country and her unwavering devotion to her fellow countrymen and women.
Advertisement
“Melania and I will always cherish our time together with the Queen, and never forget Her Majesty’s generous friendship, great wisdom, and wonderful sense of humor. What a grand and beautiful lady she was — there was nobody like her!”
Former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama, also recalled the queen fondly.
“Back when we were just beginning to navigate life as President and First Lady, she welcomed us to the world stage with open arms and extraordinary generosity,” the Obama’s said in a statement. “Time and again, we were struck by her warmth, the way she put people at ease, and how she brought her considerable humor and charm to moments of great pomp and circumstance.
Like so many of you, Michelle and I are grateful to have witnessed Her Majesty’s dedicated leadership, and we are awed by her legacy of tireless, dignified public service. Our thoughts are with her family and the people of the United Kingdom at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/sbID222iSQ— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 8, 2022
Former presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Jimmy Carter also issued statements expressing their condolences.
My thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family and all the people Her Majesty inspired throughout her lifetime of service. pic.twitter.com/r5pjncyCu8— Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) September 8, 2022
French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted Thursday that the queen “embodied continuity and the unity of the British nation over 70 years. I retain the memory of a friend of France, a queen of hearts who marked as never before her country and her century.”
Advertisement
Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II embodied the British nation’s continuity and unity for over 70 years. I remember her as a friend of France, a kind-hearted queen who has left a lasting impression on her country and her century.— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) September 8, 2022
Germany’s foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, expressed sadness at the news, tweeting: “Germany remains forever grateful that she stretched out her hand to us in reconciliation after the terror of World War II.”
Italian Premier Mario Draghi in a condolence message hailed the queen as having been “the absolute protagonist of world history of the last 70 years.” Draghi, who is now acting in a caretaker role ahead of Italian parliamentary elections later this month, said Elizabeth had represented the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth “with equilibrium, wisdom, respect for institutions and for democracy.”
Elizabeth died peacefully Thursday afternoon at at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. All four of her children and her grandson Prince William traveled to Balmoral to be at her side.
The Royal Family’s Twitter feed posted a black and white photograph of the queen smiling as they announced her death.
See more reactions:
It was with the heaviest of hearts that we learned of the passing of Canada’s longest-reigning Sovereign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She was a constant presence in our lives – and her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country’s history.— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 8, 2022
Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II served our nation for 70 years with unrivalled grace, dignity and purpose.— Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan (@MayorofLondon) September 8, 2022
My statement as I join the nation in mourning her loss: pic.twitter.com/93GLoRMG8Y
Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II pic.twitter.com/Acp3xy5kH4— Liz Truss (@trussliz) September 8, 2022
With profound sadness, I join the nation, the Commonwealth and the world in mourning the death of Her Late Majesty The Queen.https://t.co/LKHdaJQYgN pic.twitter.com/Ka89dFDMfU— Archbishop of Canterbury (@JustinWelby) September 8, 2022
For my whole life Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II has always been there. In my childhood I can recall watching her wedding highlights on TV. I remember her as a beautiful young lady, to the much beloved grandmother of the nation. My deepest sympathies are with the Royal family. pic.twitter.com/3JLILZDKwK— Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) September 8, 2022