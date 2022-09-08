UK’s new leader lays out sweeping plan to cap energy prices

The plan, rolled out by Truss on her third day in office, could mean the largest government intervention in the economy in decades, even bigger than the emergency measures during the coronavirus pandemic, when the state spent 78 billion pounds (about $90 billion) to keep people in their jobs. While the government did not put a price tag on the policy, the head of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, an independent watchdog, said it could easily cost more than 100 billion pounds just in the next year.

LONDON — Scrambling to spare millions of households the pain of skyrocketing energy bills this winter, Britain’s new prime minister, Liz Truss, announced a sweeping plan Thursday to freeze gas and electricity rates for two years, at a cost of tens of billions of pounds to the British Treasury.

The move is intended to shield people from a jolting increase in energy costs next month, when the annual price for electricity and natural gas for a typical British household is scheduled to jump to 3,549 pounds, from 1,971 pounds. Under the plan, average annual costs would be capped at 2,500 pounds. Costs for businesses, charities, and schools would also be capped for six months, underscoring the extraordinary reach of the program.

Truss announced that the government would lift a ban on hydraulic fracturing and grant approvals for new oil and gas drilling in the North Sea, part of a longer-term effort to make Britain less dependent on imported energy. But the new supplies will not flow quickly enough to avert the current crisis — mainly the fallout from Russia’s retaliatory cutbacks in gas supplies to Europe.

“This is a moment to be bold,” Truss said to a raucous House of Commons. “We are facing a global energy crisis, and there are no cost-free options.”

The energy price guarantee, she said, would save a typical household 1,000 pounds a year, and comes in addition to a 400-pound reduction on bills that the last government announced in May.

“We’re supporting this country through this winter and the next,” she said.

“The government has bought us, and itself, some breathing space,” Paul Johnson, the director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, said in a statement, adding that it was disappointing that the government had not provided an estimate of the cost. “It needs to be immediately working out its exit strategy from this huge and costly intervention.”

For Truss, who campaigned on a message of tax cuts and deregulation, the energy bills policy was both a striking ideological reversal and a litmus test for her new government. Whether the plan will settle the nerves of people anxious about being able to heat and light their homes this winter could determine her fate as prime minister.

It could also help determine how successfully the West will weather Russia’s efforts to use energy as a weapon against European countries that imposed sanctions on Moscow after the invasion of Ukraine. Although Britain is far less reliant on Russian energy than Germany or Italy, the structure of its energy market makes it extremely sensitive to fluctuations in the price of natural gas.

For households, the price freeze “should have a pretty quick and material impact on confidence,” which had plummeted, said James Smith, an economist at ING. It should also decrease the severity of a coming recession, he added.

While Truss’s plan would help insulate millions of households from a harsh winter, a darkening sense of crisis has already taken hold in Britain. Rapidly rising prices for food, as well as energy, and lagging wage growth are squeezing household budgets.

Government officials say the cost of the policy would depend on several variables, including the market price of gas. The measures announced Thursday won’t be paid for by any additional windfall tax on oil and gas companies, though the government is keeping in place a windfall tax introduced in May by the former chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, that was expected to generate just 5 billion pounds over the next year.

The measures are “very expensive and also inefficient,” said Jonathan Portes, a professor of economics and public policy at King’s College London, because they benefit all households, rather than just lower-income families, and the caps could lead to less energy conservation.

“The refusal to contemplate an increased windfall tax is purely ideological,” he said. This makes “no sense economically or politically,” he added.

Others have suggested that lifting the moratorium on fracking and additional oil and gas drilling in the North Sea amounted to a step back to fossil fuels.

Britain’s plan will require enormous borrowing, which could affect the government’s credit rating and the strength of its currency.

As the scale of Britain’s economic challenges has become clearer, investors dumped British assets over the last month.

The pound has traded this week at its lowest levels against the dollar since 1985, when Margaret Thatcher was prime minister, reflecting alarm about soaring inflation, a looming recession, and how the government will fund so much more spending and tax cuts. Domestic stocks underperformed and Britain’s borrowing costs jumped higher.

One concern has been how Truss’s tax cuts and stimulus plans will be financed. A huge increase in borrowing is set to arrive just as the Bank of England is no longer buying large amounts of government debt. In fact, it has been considering a plan to start selling bonds back to the market.

Truss has said she will go ahead with a campaign promise to cut taxes, contending that it will help lift the economy overall. But some critics said such a move would only worsen the damage to Britain’s public finances and could exacerbate inflation by stoking more demand in the economy.

More details on the government’s tax cuts are expected to come later this month from the new chancellor. Some cost estimates for Thursday’s plan will also be revealed then, Truss told lawmakers.



