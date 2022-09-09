10 can’t-miss shows for fans of folk and country

SOUTHERN CULTURE ON THE SKIDS They’ve been keeping it good ‘n’ greasy since 1983, and for most of that time Rick Miller, Mary Huff, and Dave Hartman have done it as a guitar/bass/drums backwoods power trio that produces a hot-rod conflagration of hillbilly, surf, garage, and rock ‘n’ roll. Sept. 19, 9 p.m. $20. Sonia, 10 Brookline St., Cambridge. 617-354-8238, www.mideastoffers.com

ARLO MCKINLEY This hard-core troubadour played in the area a couple of months ago, but he’s returning with a full band on this run, still in support of his sophomore effort, the revealingly named “This Mess We’re In,” where he delivers his stark confessionals to a muscular country/folk vibe. Sept. 15, 9 p.m. $16. Atwood’s Tavern, 877 Cambridge St., Cambridge. 617-864-2792, www.atwoodstavern.com

YOLA Working once again with Dan Auerbach and his assemblage of studio hotshots, Yola Quartey followed her 2019 stunner, “Walk Through Fire,” with last year’s “Stand for Myself,” serving up another round of vintage country-soul that obliterated the notion of sophomore slump. Delayed but not denied, her tour in support of the album arrives after a COVID postponement of a scheduled date last February. Sept. 21, 8 p.m. $35, $55. Big Night Live, 110 Causeway St. 800-653-8000, www.ticketmaster.com

The Cactus Blossoms play the Crystal Ballroom at the Somerville Theatre on Sept. 28. Aaron Rice

THE CACTUS BLOSSOMS When Minnesota brothers Jack Torrey and Page Burkum began to work out the sound of the Cactus Blossoms, playing a mix of originals and the old stuff, by their own account it was hard for many to tell which was which. They’ve widened the scope of their sound a bit over their last two albums, but the brother-act harmonies at its heart continue to vibrate with echoes of the Everlys, the Louvins, and other sibling predecessors. Sept. 28, 8 p.m. $15. Crystal Ballroom at the Somerville Theatre, 55 Davis Square, Somerville. 800-653-8000, www.ticketmaster.com

WILLIAM TYLER William Tyler’s instrumental guitar music is often called “folk” or “country,” and it can be both, but it is also shot through with the ambient, the experimental, and the idiosyncratic. He plays two nights at “As Summer Into Autumn Slips,” an event that cops its seasonally appropriate name from an Emily Dickinson poem. Oct. 7-8, 7 p.m. $30 (single day), $50 (both days). Soundcheck Studios, 150 Corporate Park Drive, Pembroke. www.summerintoautumn.com

CALEXICO You could call “El Mirador,” Calexico’s 10th full-length released earlier this year, a pandemic album, but it’s more a post-pandemic album. Says band principal Joey Burns, “The pandemic highlighted all the ways we need each other, and music happens to be my way of building bridges and encouraging inclusiveness and positivity.” The band brings its sui generis Southwestern mélange to town for a two-night stand. Oct. 25-26, 8 p.m. $30. The Sinclair, 52 Church St., Cambridge. 888-929-7849, www.axs.com

WATKINS FAMILY HOUR What began about 20 years ago as a loose, revolving gathering of friends that Sara and Sean Watkins convened to play in a variety-show format has evolved into something that has produced three albums and tours with various of those friends. One of them, Willie Watson, will be with the Watkinses for their October date. Oct. 29, 8 p.m. $41, $51. Groton Hill Music Center, 122 Old Ayer Road, Groton. 978-486-9524, www.grotonhill.org

CORB LUND He’s sometimes called “the hurtin’ Albertan,” which has the sort of rhyming ring that makes it stick. It’s also a fitting tag for Canadian regionalist par excellence Corb Lund and the multi-form roots music he makes about, as one of his songs puts it, “Ranchin,’ Ridin’, Romance” — not to mention, when he leaves the ranch, goth girls, rats, and whatever else strikes his lyrical muse. Nov. 2, 7 p.m. $18. The Porch Southern, 175 Rivers Edge Drive, Medford. 781-874-9357, www.theporchsouthern.com

Plains, the duo of Katie Crutchfield (left) and Jess Williamson, play Royale on Nov. 13. Molly Matalon

PLAINS Plains is a new collaboration between Katie Crutchfield of Waxahatchee and indie folkster Jess Williamson. The recorded results of their combined efforts, “I Walked With You A Ways,” comes out in October; posted previews of the album suggest a species of loping country music. The collaboration is supposedly a one-off, but as always with these things, time will tell. Nov. 13, 7:30 p.m. $30. Royale, 279 Tremont St. 888-929-7849, www.axs.com

THE SMALL GLORIES It’s not simply folk, not exactly old-time, not really bluegrass or Celtic, but the Canadian prairie duo of Cara Luft and JD Edwards, wielding their instruments (in the main, clawhammer banjo and acoustic guitar, respectively) and their winding, intertwining harmonies, draw from all those streams and make them into something marvelously their own. Nov. 19, 8 p.m. $25. TCAN, 14 Summer St., Natick. 508-647-0097, www.natickarts.org



