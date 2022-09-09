10 classical music concerts you can’t miss

HANDEL AND HAYDN SOCIETY H+H’s two fall concerts show off many aspects of the period instrument ensemble: the first, led by conductor Jonathan Cohen, features the H+H Orchestra and Chorus in several cantatas by Bach and Buxtehude (Oct. 7 & 9), and the second features the company’s first complete performance of Mozart’s comedy of errors “The Marriage of Figaro,” conducted by Raphaël Pichon with soprano Ying Fang as the clever Susanna (Nov. 17 & 18). Symphony Hall. 617-266-3605, www.handelandhaydn.org

BOSTON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA Music director Andris Nelsons leads six weeks of programming this fall. Among the highlights: the season opens with pianist Awadagin Pratt featured in Bach’s Piano Concerto in A and Jessie Montgomery’s “Rounds” (Sept. 22 & 23); Nelsons and the BSO’s grand tour of Shostakovich’s symphonies continues as the Tanglewood Festival Chorus joins in for composer’s Symphony No. 3, on a program also featuring Bernstein’s “Chichester Psalms” and the world premiere of Elizabeth Ogonek’s “Starling Variations” (Oct. 6-8); the orchestra brings the hammer down with Mahler’s Symphony No. 6 (Oct. 20-22) Colombian conductor Andrés Orozco-Estrada also makes his BSO debut, joined by perennial favorite soloist Emanuel Ax. (Oct. 13-15) Begins Sept. 22. Symphony Hall. 617-266-1200, www.bso.org

BOSTON BAROQUE The period instrument orchestra kicks off its 50th anniversary season with Bach’s Mass in B Minor, featuring a starry lineup of soloists including soprano Amanda Forsythe, mezzo-soprano Tamara Mumford, and tenor Nicholas Phan. Oct. 15, GBH Calderwood Studio; Oct. 16, Jordan Hall. 617-987-8600, www.baroque.boston

BOSTON LYRIC OPERA Buzzy director Yuval Sharon’s backwards “La bohème” comes to town: in the Detroit Opera leader’s reimagining of Puccini’s seemingly immortal showpiece, the acts play out in reverse order, giving one of the opera world’s most famous tragedies a happy ending. Sept. 23-Oct. 2, Emerson Colonial Theatre. www.blo.org

CELEBRITY SERIES BOSTON The ever-prolific presenting organization offers an abundance of events online and in person. The autumn’s classical can’t-miss list includes: Gustavo Dudamel conducting the Los Angeles Philharmonic at Symphony Hall (Oct. 23), Kirill Petrenko leading the Berliner Philharmoniker, also at Symphony Hall (Nov. 13); a free duet concert by harpist Charles Overton and Boston Symphony Orchestra violinist Lucia Lin (Nov. 4 & 6); a solo recital by Icelandic pianist Víkingur Ólafsson (Nov. 29), and a new dance work that unites choreographer Kyle Abraham and steely electronic music producer Jlin in a re-imagining of Mozart’s “Requiem” (Nov. 18 & 19). Various venues. www.celebrityseries.org

BOSTON PHILHARMONIC The two orchestras under the Boston Philharmonic umbrella visit Symphony Hall several times this fall: the Boston Philharmonic brings in pianist Jonathan Biss for Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 4, paired with Rachmaninoff’s Symphony No. 2, (Oct. 19) and cellist Hayoung Choi features in the Dvořák Cello Concerto before Brahms’s Symphony No. 2 (Nov. 12). The youth orchestra takes its turn the next weekend with a program of Strauss and Beethoven (Nov. 20). Conductor Benjamin Zander leads all concerts. Symphony Hall. www.bostonphil.org

ISABELLA STEWART GARDNER MUSEUM The Gardner Museum’s weekend concert series, curated by George Steel, promises several satisfying Sunday afternoons this fall. Among them: a recital with Jamaican-American violist Jordan Bak and a handful of collaborators (Oct. 2); the world premiere of composer Carlos Simon’s “Requiem for the Enslaved” (Oct. 9); a full tour of Bach’s “Goldberg Variations” by harpsichordist Jean Rondeau (Oct. 30); and a visit from England’s Orlando Consort, on their farewell tour after 35 years of performing (Nov. 20). Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum. www.gardnermuseum.org

A FAR CRY The self-conducted chamber orchestra’s fall concerts promise musical experiences you won’t get anywhere else: opener “Homeland” features Syrian clarinetist/composer Kinan Azmeh and Sri Lankan-Canadian pianist/composer Dinuk Wijeratne performing their own music alongside the orchestra (Sept. 16 & 17); “Cactus” features desert-inspired chamber music by composers ranging from Morricone and Revueltas to Chickasaw composer Jerod Impichchaachaaha’ Tate (Oct. 22 & 23); then, soprano Estelí Gomez visits the stage with the orchestra in “México Lindo Y Querido,” a celebration of Mexican music and culture spanning centuries. (Nov. 18) Various venues. www.afarcry.org

BOSTON EARLY MUSIC FESTIVAL BEMF hosts a celebration of Baroque opera by countertenor Philippe Jaroussky and his Ensemble Artaserse (Oct. 28), as well as a program of Monteverdi by Belgian vocal ensemble Vox Luminis, led by Lionel Meunier (Nov. 4) before taking the Jordan Hall stage itself for its customary Thanksgiving chamber opera, this time a double bill of French Baroque idylls written for Louis XIV (Nov. 26 & 27). Jordan Hall. www.bemf.org

AND THEN SOME There’s no shortage of intriguing concerts and concepts. Here are a few more: Odyssey Opera presents the American premiere of three operas by Rachmaninoff at Jordan Hall (Sept. 25) and teams up with Boston Modern Orchestra Project for John Corigliano’s “The Lord of Cries” in concert (Nov. 19); also at Jordan Hall, the New England Philharmonic’s freshly anointed music director Tianhui Ng launches the orchestra’s 46th season with several Boston and New England premieres (Oct. 30); cellist Leo Eguchi explores American identity with new works for solo cello by immigrant and first-generation American composers at the Pao Center (Oct. 22); and the Lexington Symphony presents the world premiere of “BLACK ATHENA~POWER” by The Roots keyboardist Ray Angry (Nov. 19).

A.Z. Madonna can be reached at az.madonna@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @knitandlisten.