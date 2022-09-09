10 comedy shows that will bring the funny to fall

THE FRINGES COMEDY NIGHT Two of Boston’s wittiest comedians, Will Smalley and Andrew Mayer, host this showcase (mostly stand-up, with the occasional sketch or surprise act) every third Wednesday at The Haven in Jamaica Plain. This edition features Kathe Farris, Dan Boulger, and Bryan O’Donnell. Sept. 21, 8 p.m. $25. The Haven, 284 Armory St. www.eventbrite.com

THE BRIAR AND RUSTY SHOW Drag couple Briar Blush and Rusty Hammer debut their new variety show with comedian Zenobia Del Mar, musician Aumi Luxe, burlesque performer Dahlia Strack, and drag performers Sherman, Coleslaw, Hal Apenyo, and Arabella LaDesse. Sept. 17, 8 p.m. $22. The Mosesian Center for the Arts, 321 Arsenal St., Watertown. 617-923-0100, www.mosesianarts.org

IT’S A DATE Jaylene Tran hosts a special edition of her ever-changing stand-up dating show, in which she pairs up audience members and helps break the ice on their first spontaneous date in front of the crowd. This night is open to everyone, not exclusively to singles. Sept. 29, 7:30 p.m. $15. Hideout Comedy at The White Bull Tavern, 1 Union St. www.eventbrite.com

Connor McGrath plays the Square Root Cafe in Roslindale Sept. 29. Jenna McFarland

CONNOR MCGRATH AT ROSLINDALE COMEDY When people find out McGrath is autistic, they like to ask him if he knows a lot about fancy things, like European train systems and classical music. “I know less about the Euro rail and the international court of law at the Hague and Mozart and Brahms, and more about Greyhound bus lines, who wrestled in every intercontinental title match at Wrestlemania, and the Insane Clown Posse,” he says. “I have what you call low-class high-functioning autism.” He will ready material for an upcoming album taping at Roslindale Comedy, which takes place every other Thursday. Sept. 29, 8:30 p.m. Suggested donation, $5. The Square Root Café, 2 Corinth St. www.facebook.com/HAusticspectrum

TOM PAPA Sarcastic with a wicked streak, Papa wants you to be happy and accept yourself for who you are. What else have you got? He records a new Netflix special on his Boston stop at the Wilbur. Oct. 1, 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $29-$39. The Wilbur, 246 Tremont St. 617-248-9700, www.thewilbur.com

ZIWE Lawrence native Ziwe transfers the deliciously uncomfortable comedy from her eponymous Showtime show to a live stage, with music and guest performers. The second half of “Ziwe” season two debuts in November. Oct. 14, 7:30 p.m. $26-$50. The Wilbur, 246 Tremont St. 617-248-9700, www.thewilbur.com

KATT WILLIAMS: 2023 AND ME TOUR An electrifying live performer, Williams’s comedy is informed as much by Don Knotts as Richard Pryor. He follows up his “World War III” Netflix special, released in May, with this tour (he’ll be in Springfield at the MassMutual Center Nov. 18, if you miss the Boston show). Oct. 29, 8 p.m. $63-$254. Boch Center Wang Theatre, 270 Tremont St. 617-482-9393, www.bochcenter.org

SARAH MILLICAN: THE BOBBY DAZZLER TOUR The English comic once had a less-than-fruitful conversation with her then-boyfriend when she said they should start thinking about the future. He grinned happily and she said, “Are you sure you’re all right talking about the future? And he went, ‘What? Like flying cars and that?’ ” Nov. 10, 8 pm. $30-$40. The Wilbur, 246 Tremont St. 617-248-9700, www.thewilbur.com

John Mulaney is part of a packed Comics Come Home lineup at TD Garden Nov. 12 that also includes Jimmy Fallon, Sam Jay, Roy Wood Jr., Chris Distefano, Robert Kelly, Carolyn Plummer, Lenny Clarke, and host Denis Leary. Kyle Dubiel/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

COMICS COME HOME Denis Leary’s annual benefit show for the Cam Neely Foundation is finally back after a two-year pause with a blockbuster lineup, including Jimmy Fallon, John Mulaney, Sam Jay, Roy Wood Jr., Chris Distefano, Robert Kelly, newcomer Carolyn Plummer, and CCH lifer Lenny Clarke. Nov. 12, 8 p.m. $55-$145. TD Garden. www.tdgarden.com

BEST OF THE BOSTON COMEDY FESTIVAL The festival will return in 2023, but its founder Jim McCue is hosting and producing shows under the BCF banner in the meantime, including this one, featuring Corey Rodrigues, Ryan Donahue, and Kate Sisk. Nov. 12, 8 p.m. $25. The Somerville Theatre, 55 Davis Square, Somerville. 617-625-5700, www.somervilletheatre.com



