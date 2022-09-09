10 fall concerts that invite a world of possibilities

BU GLOBAL MUSIC FESTIVAL Boston University’s annual all-day extravaganza returns with a parade of artists from many traditions, including Boston debuts from Colombian champeta band Bazurto All Stars, Malawian buskers Madalitso, Estonian folk duo Puuluup, Ethiopian innovators Quanqwa, Israel’s Yamma Ensemble, and Mexico’s Son Rompe Pera, as well as performances by Indonesia’s Saung Buda Dance and the Wampanoag Kingfisher Singers and Dancers. Sept. 17, noon-10 p.m. Free (registration encouraged). Warren Alpert Mall, 270 Bay State Road; Marsh Chapel Plaza, 735 Commonwealth Ave. www.bu.edu/gmf

CIMAFUNK Making his Boston debut, Cuba’s Erik Alejandro Iglesias Rodríguez, a.k.a. Cimafunk, is known for his exciting amalgamation of funk and hip-hop with Cuban and Afro-Caribbean music. His last album, “El Alimento,” was declared among the year’s best by both Rolling Stone and NPR. Sept. 15, 8 p.m. $28-$35. Brighton Music Hall, 158 Brighton Ave. tickets.globalartslive.org

Advertisement

FABIOLA MÉNDEZ A virtuoso of the cuatro (the traditional four-string, guitar-meets-mandolin instrument of Puerto Rico), Méndez will perform with the sextet from her latest album, “Afrorriqueña,” which celebrates the African influences in Puerto Rican culture with songs inspired by the verse of contemporary female Puerto Rican poets. “Negrura,” a short documentary film by Méndez, will open the program. Sept. 17, 3 p.m. Free. Arlington Street Church, 351 Boylston St. www.celebrityseries.org

TINARIWEN The literal rebels from Mali play traditional Tuareg melodies with a galvanizing, electric-guitar-heavy sound that has been called “desert blues,” though its members had never heard African-American blues until after they found fame. Garcia Peoples will open. Oct. 5, 8 p.m. $35-$40, The Sinclair, 52 Church St., Cambridge. 617-547-5200, www.sinclaircambridge.com

Milton Nascimento Marcos Hermes

MILTON NASCIMENTO FAREWELL TOUR Brazilian musical icon Nascimento, known for his ethereal falsetto, has been an international sensation for many years, recording 43 albums with everyone from Caetano Veloso to Wayne Shorter. Entering his ninth decade, he has embarked on a series of valedictory performances dedicated to his fans. Oct. 9, 8 p.m. $42-$79. Berklee Performance Center, 136 Massachusetts Ave. 617-747-2261, www.berklee.edu/BPC; tickets.globalartslive.org

Advertisement

DIEGO EL CIGALA The Spanish Romani flamenco singer’s 2003 album “Lágrimas Negras,” a collaboration with legendary Cuban pianist Bebo Valdés, was an international sensation. This fall, the multiple Grammy winner, who has been called “the Sinatra of Flamenco,” tours the United States to celebrate that great recording’s 20th anniversary. Oct. 21, 8 p.m. $60-$170. Lynn Memorial Auditorium, Three City Hall Square, Lynn. 781-599-7469, www.lynnauditorium.com

ALKINOOS IOANNIDIS & THE GREEK MUSIC ENSEMBLE The Greek-Cypriot singer, songwriter, and composer, known for his compelling blend of traditional Middle Eastern influences with both classical and rock elements, joins the Greek Music Ensemble, a Boston-based group dedicated to the performance and promotion of Greek art music, folk music, and rebetiko (sometimes called “Greek blues”). Oct. 28, 8 p.m. $75-$125. Berklee Performance Center, 136 Massachusetts Ave. 617-747-2261, www.berklee.edu/BPC

Verónica Robles and her all-female mariachi band will perform a free concert Oct. 29 at Arlington Street Church. Robert Torres

VERÓNICA ROBLES ALL-FEMALE MARIACHI BAND Boston arts advocate, singer, dancer, and choreographer Robles and her group celebrate Día de los Muertos, Mexico’s “Day of the Dead,” with a selection of traditional songs recalling the departed and uniting the living and the dead. Oct. 29, 3 p.m. Free. Arlington Street Church, 351 Boylston St. www.celebrityseries.org

ZAKIR HUSSAIN & NILADRI KUMAR Preeminent tabla virtuoso Hussain, recipient of the Downbeat Critics’ Poll Best Percussionist Award for 2020 and 2021, combines forces with fifth-generation sitar master Kumar for a scintillating evening of classical and contemporary Indian music. Nov. 20, 7:30 p.m. $30-$65. Sanders Theatre, Cambridge. tickets.globalartslive.org

Advertisement

SOWETO GOSPEL CHOIR The mesmerizing massed voices of the spectacular South-African singing group, formed in 2002, make a joyful noise that must be heard to be believed. Over the decades, they’ve collaborated with a gamut of artists from Diana Ross to Robert Plant, and early this year performed at Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s funeral at his request. Dec. 9, 8 p.m. $42-$79. Berklee Performance Center, 136 Massachusetts Ave. 617-747-2261, www.berklee.edu/BPC



