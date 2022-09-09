10 jazz shows to brighten fall

DAVE BRYANT Keyboardist and composer Bryant, a veteran of Ornette Coleman’s late-edition electric Prime Time band, has been convening various aggregations in his “Third Thursdays” series at the Harvard-Epworth United Methodist Church to explore, with vigor, the compositional and improvisational approach Ornette called harmolodics. This week, the crew is especially heavy: drummer G. Calvin Weston (another Prime Time vet), alto saxophonist Jim Hobbs (from the Fully Celebrated Orchestra, among many others), guitarist Dave Fiuczynski (Screaming Headless Torsos), and bassist Mike Rivard (Club d’Elf). Sept. 15 at 8 p.m. $10. Harvard-Epworth United Methodist Church, Cambridge. 617-447-3030, dbryantmusic.com/third-thursdays

MICHAEL FORMANEK The bassist and composer Michael Formanek has been a formidable presence almost from the beginning of his career — when, as a teenager, he toured with Tony Williams and Joe Henderson. Many, many gigs later, Formanek has proved himself essential, in, for example, the trio Thumbscrew (with Mary Halvorson and Tomas Fujiwara) and recordings like his out-of-nowhere debut big-band disc with his Ensemble Kolossus, “The Distance.” With his Elusion Quartet — saxophonist Tony Malaby, pianist Kris Davis, and drummer Ches Smith — Formanek continues to explore the tension between composition and free collective improvisation, sometimes with exuberant brawn, sometimes with transparent delicacy. Sept. 14 at 7:30 p.m. $20 (suggested donation). Virtuosity Musical Instruments , 234 Huntington Ave. 617-530-1993, www.virtuosityboston.com

YOKO MIWA Pianist and composer Yoko Miwa has a singular ability to combine flowing melodic lyricism with thunderous power. You can hear the former in originals like the pensive “The Lonely Hours” and the Brazilian-flavored “The Rainbirds,” and the latter in a surprising cover of Richie Havens’s “Freedom” (all from last year’s standout CD, “Songs of Joy”). Fans of Miwa’s regular restaurant gigs around Boston over the years relish club shows like this, where she and her trio (bassist Brad Barrett and drummer Scott Goulding), can, as she likes to say, “go for it!” Sept. 30 at 8 p.m. $30-$45. Scullers Jazz Club. 617-562-4111, www.scullersjazz.com

AARDVARK Boston’s wondrous Aardvark Jazz Orchestra opens its 50th season in typical fashion, with a free concert that includes selections from Duke Ellington as well as compositions by Aardvark music director Mark Harvey, addressing “themes of social consciousness, spirituality, and Boston cultural history.” The Ellington is “It’s Freedom,” from the “Second Sacred Concert.” Harvey meanwhile, will assay “Faces of Soul,” inspired by the Civil War memorial to Robert Gould Shaw and the Massachusetts 54th Regiment on Boston Common, and “American Agonistes,” channeling the turbulent moods of our times. The superb singer Grace Hughes handles vocals. This presentation, by MIT Music & Theater Arts, honors Harvey’s retirement after 40 years on the music faculty. Oct. 1 at 7:30 p.m. Free. Kresge Auditorium, MIT, Cambridge. 617-776-8778, www.aardvarkjazz.com

MARIA SCHNEIDER ORCHESTRA Here’s a rare chance to hear composer and bandleader Maria Schneider’s “Data Lords” — an astounding composition for jazz orchestra whose release as a two-disc recording in 2020 swept multiple awards, including a Grammy for large ensemble jazz. The subject matter of “Data Lords” is the relationship between our pervasive digital environment and the natural world. But the short take is: state-of-the-art orchestral jazz, up close and personal. Oct. 7 at 8 p.m. $45-$70. Sanders Theatre, Cambridge. 617-482-6661, www.celebrityseries.org

ADAM O’FARRILL The 28-year-old trumpeter — son of New York Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra bandleader Arturo O’Farrill and grandson of Cuban bandleader Chico O’Farrill — has been one to watch since before his debut CD as a leader, with his band Stranger Days, in 2016. That band’s latest, “Visions of Your Other,” was one of the best jazz releases of 2021 and only gets better with each new listen: a constant play with rhythm and form that never loses grasp of either. It’s avant-garde, but they do bring the funk. O’Farrill is joined by tenor saxophonist Xavier Del Castillo, bassist Walter Stinson, and drummer Zack O’Farrill (the trumpeter’s older brother). Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. $20. Hope Central Church, Jamaica Plain. www.mandorlamusic.net

CHUCHO VALDÉS Pianist and composer Chucho Valdés has been central to the modern fusion of traditional Cuban music and jazz since the ‘60s, as a founding member of Orquesta Cubana de Música Moderna and then Irakere. His latest project, “La Creación,” explores his cultural and musical heritage through the story of creation as seen through the Afro-Cuban religious practice of Santería. The piece is an evening-length, three-movement suite deploying a big band, percussionists, and vocalists. Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. $29-$85. Berklee Performance Center. 617-482-6661, www.celebrityseries.org

ELIANE ELIAS The widely accomplished São Paulo-born multi-Grammy-winning pianist, singer, and composer Eliane Elias, a favorite at Scullers, marks her post-pandemic return to the club with these shows. As a player, she’s by turns fiery and eloquent in both jazz and Brazilian standards — and, as a singer, is especially authoritative with the latter. She’s joined for these shows by guitarist Leandro Pellegrino, drummer Rafael Barata, and her husband and longtime musical partner, bassist Marc Johnson. Oct. 21-22 at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. $40-$55. Scullers Jazz Club. 617-562-4111, www.scullersjazz.com

KENNY BARRON WITH STRINGS Any chance to hear pianist and composer Kenny Barron, now 79, should be savored — he can expand on the masterworks of Bud Powell and Thelonious Monk, delve deep into the Brazilian tradition, and open American Songbook standards to whole new vistas. In this Berklee Signature Series concert, Berklee professor Eugene Friesen will conduct a string ensemble in colleague Eric Gould’s original arrangements of Barron’s music, with the master at the keyboard. Oct. 27 at 8 p.m. $15-$20. Berklee Performance Center. 617-747-2261, www.berklee.edu/events

LAFAYETTE GILCHRIST You may recall Lafayette Gilchrist’s music from the dark, funky theme to HBO’s “The Deuce.” In his music you can hear the go-go that the Baltimore native grew up with, as well as the calypso-second-line funk of New Orleans legends like Professor Longhair and James Booker, learned hard-bop songcraft, and post-bop exploration (Gilchrist was a longtime member of David Murray’s octet). This solo piano show is Gilchrist’s first Boston area appearance in recent memory. Nov. 18 at 8 p.m. $15 (advance), $20 (door). Lilypad, Cambridge. www.mandorlamusic.net

