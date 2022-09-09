10 standout pop concerts for autumn

CARLY RAE JEPSEN “The Loneliest Time,” the latest album from this chronicler of love’s minutest details, isn’t out until Oct. 21, but this tour’s set list will likely include “Loneliest” tracks like the biting “Beach House,” which traces the anomie that results from being on dating’s merry-go-round. Sept. 26, 8 p.m. Roadrunner. roadrunnerboston.com

LIL NAS X The shape-shifting superstar, whose left-field hit “Old Town Road” opened the gates for him to become a shrewd architect of hooky, queer-centric, audacious pop songs, tours behind last year’s debut album “MONTERO,” which even after having half its songs played endlessly on the radio still possesses sublime moments. Sept. 18, 7:30 p.m. MGM Music Hall at Fenway. crossroadspresents.com

Lizzo headlines TD Garden Sept. 30. Jamie McCarthy/Getty

LIZZO This Minneapolis-repping multi-hyphenate can now add “pop megaforce” to her resume after the release of her latest album, “Special”; its lead single, the carefree lite-funk workout “About Damn Time,” was her second Hot 100 chart-topper, while its Max Martin-helmed follow-up “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” cloaks its vulnerability in a relentlessly uptempo beat. Sept. 30, 8 p.m. TD Garden. 617-624-1000, tdgarden.com

SUPERORGANISM Over the summer, this transcontinental collective released “World Wide Pop,” a big squishball of psychedelia-tinged pop rock that features a long list of knowledgeable collaborators (Japanese punkers Chai, Pet Shop Boys whisperer Stuart Price) and a constantly curious spirit. Oct. 1, 7 p.m. Paradise Rock Club. 617-562-8800, crossroadspresents.com

STEVE LACY The former guitarist of alt-funk act The Internet released his second solo album, the soul-jazz-psych-rock stew “Gemini Rights,” in July; “Bad Habits,” a slippery come-on that weds bedroom-pop intimacy with a laid-back groove, is one of this year’s more delightful pop surprises, its TikTok-ready chorus helping it become a bona fide hit. Oct. 10, 8:30 p.m. Roadrunner. roadrunnerboston.com

JOJI This Japanese singer-songwriter has garnered a following for his feeling-forward bedroom soul. “Glimpse of Us,” the first single from his forthcoming “Smithereens,” is a starkly bittersweet piano ballad, with Joji’s pillowy vocal cushioning the lost-love pain outlined in its lyrics. Oct. 13-14, 8 p.m. Roadrunner. roadrunnerboston.com

MELT-BANANA It’s been three decades since vocalist Yasuko Onuki and guitarist Ichiro Agata formed the noise band Melt-Banana, and since then the duo — accompanied by musicians to help their sound fully resemble a storm of falling anvils — has been crafting fast, furious, fractured music that borrows from extreme sonics of all types. Oct. 19, 8 p.m. The Sinclair, Cambridge. 617-547-5200, sinclaircambridge.com

Matty Healy and The 1975 come to MGM Music Hall Nov. 4-5. Scott Garfitt/Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP

THE 1975 Now musically mellow enough to steadily draw inspiration from The Blue Nile and other sophistipop outfits, this British foursome comes to town in support of its fifth album “Being Funny in a Foreign Language,” which comes out Oct. 14. Nov. 4-5, 7 p.m. MGM Music Hall at Fenway. crossroadspresents.com

THE SMILE The post-punk outfit made up of Radiohead’s Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, and Tom Skinner — whose debut album “A Light for Attracting Attention” came out in May — has sold out its Boston date at Roadrunner, but the Providence show still has tickets available as of press time. Nov. 14, 8 p.m. Veterans Memorial Auditorium, Providence, 401-412-2787, thevetsri.com

BARTEES STRANGE “Farm to Table,” the outstanding new album from this world-traveling singer, songwriter, and producer, is a wild ride through modern indie rock’s upper echelons, with Strange’s yearslong grind, unimpeachable musical talent (he’s the best in the game at laying down chunky hooks these days), and rock-solid voice blessedly keeping overindulgence at bay. Nov. 14, 7:30 p.m. The Sinclair, Cambridge. 617-547-5200, sinclaircambridge.com