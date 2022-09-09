From delicate threads, Arooj Aftab creates a minimalist musical world

What she does want to do is to create a world with enough space in which her listeners are free to make their own allusions. The Berklee alum’s latest album, “Vulture Prince,” has been reaching a broad audience keen on her folk-classical minimalism; the transcendent nearly eight-minute track “Mohabbat” won the award for best global music performance at this year’s Grammys, where she was also nominated in the best new artist category.

“Urdu is able to express a lot without a lot of words,” she says. “It’s beautiful and minimal. It works well with the type of thing I do. I don’t want to tell a really long story like Bob Dylan.”

There’s a particular reason why Arooj Aftab sings primarily in the Urdu language of her parents’ native Pakistan.

In fact, Aftab — who returns to Boston Oct. 29 for a show at the Berklee Performance Center — has been working toward this moment for years. Now 37, she graduated from Berklee over a decade ago and released her first album (“Bird Under Water”) in 2014.

For her music, she’s been asking herself a series of questions: “How do I create music that has minimalist mechanisms inside it, that feels simple and beautiful, that leaves space for the audience to sit with their own emotions? Are you writing a composition or building a world?

“I’ve been thinking about it and conceptualizing it for a really long time. I’ve finally scratched the surface of this thing that I’ve been wanting to make.”

It’s a world away from the music that got her into Berklee in the first place. She spent her earliest years in Saudi Arabia — her parents, both economists, were “diplomat-adjacent” immigrants there — before the family returned to their native city of Lahore, Pakistan. There she began making music, in spite of the cultural norms.

“We’re very conservative, culturally,” she explained to the Globe at age 19, when she was awarded Berklee’s first-ever Steve Vai online scholarship. “Women sing, but they can’t play guitar or compose on their own. You just don’t see it.”

Almost 20 years later, her progress is being celebrated in her homeland. As Pakistan marked its 75th year of independence earlier this year, President Arif Alvi awarded Aftab the country’s prestigious Pride of Performance Award.

The song that earned her a scholarship, an English-language acoustic ballad called “Walking,” would have sounded just right on the Lilith Fair circuit. At Berklee, she was exposed to a brave new world of experimentation.

“The energy, the hunger to learn, to meet each other and share music, it was truly overwhelming,” she says. “The first time you get a sense of the musical unity — my God, it’s crazy.”

Berklee is where she first met harpist Maeve Gilchrist. Years later, both living in Brooklyn, Aftab asked her to join her band.

The group she’s touring with also includes multi-instrumentalist Shahzad Ismaily, violinist Darian Donovan Thomas, and guitarist Gyan Riley. The latter is the son of the minimalist composer Terry Riley.

“I have loved Terry Riley’s work for a very, very long time,” says Aftab. Some years ago she was invited to participate in the vocal artist Nick Hallett’s recreation of Riley’s classic “In C.”

Her own work has opened doors to a wide variety of cultural institutions. She once accompanied the avant-garde DJ Jace Clayton in performance at Pittsburgh’s Andy Warhol Museum, where she found herself smitten by footage of the Exploding Plastic Inevitable, Warhol’s multimedia events with the Velvet Underground.

She first met Gyan Riley at the Big Ears festival in Knoxville, Tenn. His approach to the guitar is a perfect example of what she’s looking for in her accompanists. “I like to collect players who kind of transcend their instrument,” she says. “You have an idea what sound is going to happen, and then they surprise you by playing in a more personal way.”

The younger Riley, who plays nylon-string acoustic guitar, “has all the chops, but really has such a wide wealth of knowledge in terms of repertoire. He’s an incredible solo guitarist, but he’s also toured the world with Terry. He didn’t waste that privilege, know what I mean?”

For her vocals, Aftab often draws from the mystic tradition of the ghazal, an ancient Arabic form of poetry. With the exception of “Last Night,” an acoustic meditation on dub reggae, “Vulture Prince” is all Urdu.

That shouldn’t matter to an appreciative listener, Aftab says.

“All those instruments are giving them a little bit of jazz, a little bit of metal, a little bit of Irish or American folk music. And all of it is happening in a very non-confrontational way.”

She calls her style “neo-Sufi.” There are, she says, “a lot of secrets inside the music. Depending on where [the listener is] from, they see the secret. They might hear the James Taylor moments, or the Billie Holiday moments.”

Aftab loves plenty of music sung in languages she doesn’t speak — Portuguese fado, for instance. She thinks flamenco “awakens the same type of fervor” as qawwali, the Sufi devotional music made internationally famous by the late Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

Early on in the development of her own music, she worried that the music industry’s habitual categorization might limit her reach. Friends warned her that the music would be “interpreted really dumbly” — “Just put it in the yoga playlist,” or some kind of ambient catch-all.

But she’s been pleased to find that her music is being filed “in all kinds of bins, and that’s probably what it should be. Like, yeah, just mess it up. Put it in world, global, jazz, indie rock. We can rock, you know.”

The reception has surpassed her expectations.

“It’s really exciting to me,” she says. In any language, the music “is part of all those conversations.”

AROOJ AFTAB

Presented by Global Arts Live. At Berklee Performance Center, Oct. 29 at 8 p.m. $28–$42. www.globalartslive.org/aroojaftab