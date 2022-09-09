Public art triennial announced for Boston

The triennial, which will feature artists from the Boston area as well as national and international artists, will commission 15 large-scale works throughout the city. The triennial will blanket the city from the core to its outer limits with hundreds of pieces, events, and programs across 23 locations through an extensive partnership program with arts institutions and community organizations.

Boston will soon have its very own public art triennial. Kate Gilbert, executive director of the arts nonprofit Now + There , told the Globe the organization will launch the once-in-three-years public art exhibition on sites all over Boston in May 2025.

The City of Boston is set to play a significant role. In an e-mail to the Globe, Kara Elliott-Ortega, Boston’s chief of arts and culture, called the city “a partner in planning and implementing this ambitious cultural vision” and said a “cultural experience at this scale will bring that sense of possibility, joy, and civic [dialogue] to the entire city.”

Gilbert has had conversations with the city’s biggest art museums — including the Institute of Contemporary Art and the Museum of Fine Arts — about their potential participation as well.

“This doesn’t work without everyone being part of it,” Gilbert said. “That means the ICA to the MFA to the Gardner to the [MIT] List Center to the Greenway to the Esplanade to neighborhood organizations,” she said. “It’s a way for all of us to come together in a very public way.”

Triennials and biennials — splashy art-world showcases that often serve as civic booster projects, usually enlisting dozens of artists — have proliferated all over the world in recent years, with mixed success and levels of sustainability. Now + There has already raised $1.5 million of its $8 million goal for the event, Gilbert said. She‘s confident the organization’s years of experience in producing public art will help make the triennial a success.

Now + There has been producing public art projects in the city since 2015. It also runs a mentorship program to help Boston artists scale their practices up to the often grand proportions demanded by public art commissions. “This is really a natural evolution for us,” Gilbert said. “We’ve been at this a long time. We know how it works, and we know what things cost.”

The triennial’s 15 commissioned public artworks will each have a budget of at least $50,000, with a high end of $300,000.

Gilbert said Boston-area artists will be front and center in the effort. “I want to make sure it’s at least 50 percent local,” she said. “We tend not to appreciate what’s here in Boston. We have parades for sports teams, we all know to go over to City Hall Plaza to watch something on the Jumbotron. But we don’t know how to come together to celebrate our cultural assets. My hope is the triennial can shift us in approaches to how we see ourselves, and value what’s here.”

The triennial, which is slated to run through October 2025, will be entirely in public spaces and free of charge.

Murray Whyte can be reached at murray.whyte@globe.com.