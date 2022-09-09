Reappraising Rachmaninoff and his three operas

It’s true that the great brooding melodist of old Russia seems to never have lost his direct line to the audience’s heart. And his greatest hits — including the Second and Third Piano Concertos, and his Paganini Variations — have remained central to the orchestral repertoire, virtually guaranteed to lift a crowd from its seats.

Yet critical opinion on Rachmaninoff has always waxed and waned (but mostly waned). In his lifetime and in the decades following his death, his art was often dismissed by critics as hopelessly middlebrow, old-fashioned, or kitsch. As the authoritative “Grove Dictionary” notoriously decreed in its 1954 edition, his music “is well constructed and effective, but monotonous in texture, which consists in essence mainly of artificial and gushing tunes … . ” While he was still alive, Rachmaninoff was described by one critic as “an amiable ghost” from a bygone world. Another sharp pen dismissed his popular C-sharp minor Prelude as a “triumph for infantile adults.”

Yet this summer and fall, the anniversary-besotted classical music world has apparently declined to wait for the composer’s 150th birthday (in 2023), with performances of his music and reappraisals of his life suddenly everywhere. His works had a larger than usual presence on Tanglewood programs; last month he received the scholarly imprimatur of the Bard Musical Festival, which explored the composer and his entire cultural milieu over two intensive weekends of concerts, lectures, films, and panels; an admirably concise new biography by the scholar Rebecca Mitchell has arrived, and an informative new volume of essays (”Rachmaninoff and His World”) has followed suit; this coming season, the Boston Symphony Orchestra (whose music directorship the composer was once offered) will be playing more Rachmaninoff than Mozart; and on Sept. 25, the intrepid Boston-based Odyssey Opera will return to Jordan Hall to present a triple bill featuring all three of the composer’s rarely spotted one-act operas. The company believes it is the first time in North America that all three works have been performed in one swoop.

In such moments the ever-tempting question is: Why now? No single answer avails itself. As the sampling of historic interviews collected in the new book of essays suggests, the composer’s appeal has always been a kind of secret compact forged directly with listeners themselves, bypassing critical consensus altogether. “Modernism is Rachmaninoff’s Bane” ran one Musical America headline from 1909, in a statement that must have won many appreciative nods from like-minded readers. The composer also assiduously polished his own image, declaring for instance in one 1939 interview, “I am a Victorian-Edwardian — actually the last of the romantic composers.”

As a pianist, Rachmaninoff was renowned for his elegant, aristocratic interpretations. Philadelphia Orchestra Archives

Nowadays, with modernism itself as a kind of amiable ghost, its standards and stringencies a relic of an increasingly distant 20th-century past, the composer’s popularity is no longer held against him. What’s more, at a time when many Russian artists have faced the choice of either publicly distancing themselves from Putin’s unchecked nationalist aggression or pausing their careers in the West, Rachmaninoff’s music, with its roots in Russia’s pre-Soviet fin-de-siecle, can offer the seductive chimera of an art still brimming with Slavic beauty and melancholy while at the same time untainted by ideology or politics.

For Gil Rose, Odyssey’s founding artistic director, programming the composer’s operas in a single concert performance felt simply like a continuation of Odyssey’s core mission of offering major works by little-known composers, and little-known works by major composers.

“Who’s more famous to the general public than Rachmaninoff?” he said in a recent phone interview. “But even some of the people playing in the orchestra for this performance had no idea Rachmaninoff had written any operas,” let alone three of them.

The first of these works, “Aleko,” premiered in 1893 as the composer’s official graduation piece, marking the end of his studies with Anton Arensky at the Moscow Conservatory. With a libretto adapted from Pushkin’s narrative poem “The Gypsies,” its title character abandons urban life in favor of a nomadic existence and an al fresco love affair that ends in tragedy. Its tuneful if still derivative music won approval from Tchaikovsky, who imagined it one day sharing a bill with his own opera “Iolanta.”

Premiered in 1906, Rachmaninoff’s third and final opera, “Francesca da Rimini,” is based on Canto V of Dante’s “Inferno.” Thanks in part to what the late scholar Richard Taruskin dismissed as “a clumsily crafted libretto,” the work has garnered few champions over the years, though perhaps the current moment of re-assessment will shift its fortunes, too. Simon Morrison, another distinguished authority on Russian music, writes in the new volume of essays: “Of all the musical treatments of Dante, Rachmaninoff’s may come the closest to capturing [Dante’s] conception of love as a spiritual force that does not funnel toward death but rather spirals away to the divine.”

Introduced on the same program in 1906 was Rachmaninoff’s formidably Wagnerian second opera, “The Miserly Knight,” based on one of Pushkin’s four “Little Tragedies.” It contains some orchestrally sumptuous music as well as several fiery and intensely expressive passages, and has been heralded as the most artistically successful of the three one-acts. Unfortunately, the score — whose drama centers on the generational conflict between a stingy baron and his impoverished son — also bears the taint of period anti-Semitism, an inheritance from the Pushkin original (which features a Jewish moneylender depicted in an insidious, high-Shylock style).

In a program note for the Bard Festival’s recent performance of the opera, conductor Leon Botstein praised the music of “The Miserly Knight” while also making a forceful case for not shying away from its flaws: “In order for a change in values in our politics and mores, we need to face the slanderous stereotypes in our works of art from the past without censoring them,” he wrote. “We need to confront them, without moralizing them away from a false position of superior moral authority over our ancestors, whose shortcomings were no greater than our own, and whose creativity and imagination were certainly our equal.”

That seems essentially to be the attitude taken up by Rose and Odyssey, which will run a special statement addressing the matter in its program. “Musically speaking, the piece is quite spectacular,” Rose said.

Taken together, the conductor believes these three works will add up to something more than the sum of their parts. To be sure, you won’t find anytime soon an equally immersive introduction to this rarely frequented corner of Rachmaninoff’s musical estate. “It’s high time that Rachmaninoff’s operas got a better look,” Rose said. “He’s a really serious composer who is much more than his most popular pieces.”

TROIKA: Three One-Act Operas by Sergei Rachmaninoff

At Jordan Hall, Sept. 25, 3 p.m., www.odysseyopera.org

Jeremy Eichler can be reached at jeremy.eichler@globe.com, or follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Eichler.