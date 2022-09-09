At the Wang, a delightfully off-script Diana Ross

Until then, Ross had delivered a confident gloss on the show she’s been delivering for years, complete with four costume changes. (Take that, Lady Gaga haters.) Announcing herself from the wings with “I’m Coming Out,” she cruised through that song’s stop-start beat and hard guitar chanks and gushed the glad-handing sentiments of “More Today Than Yesterday” before pulling out a quartet of Supremes chart-toppers — “Baby Love,” “Stop! In the Name of Love,” “You Can’t Hurry Love,” and “Love Child” — while exuding a sense of delight that she got to be the person associated with them for all these years.

It’s hard to know exactly when things went off the rails. Maybe it was about two-thirds of the way in, when Diana Ross abruptly ended “I Still Believe” to call her daughter Rhonda from the wings for an impromptu duet. Maybe it was a few songs earlier, when the rubbery itch of “Upside Down” inspired Ross to start jumping, rather than sashaying across the stage as she’d been doing when she moved at all. Maybe there was some imperceptible something even earlier that had a butterfly effect. Whatever it was, something spun Thursday’s concert at the Boch Center Wang Theatre into something far more unpredictable, and it was all the better for it, injecting some freewheeling charm into what could easily have been a tightly scripted and rehearsed nostalgia act.

Those years can be unforgiving for a lot of singers, but Ross’s voice was never a huge one that relied on power in the first place, so it still held up remarkably well with little apparent difficulty. She was especially nimble on Billie Holiday’s “Don’t Explain,” whether because of the song’s low simmer, its bluesy smokiness, or the fact that it was one of the few with no backing vocals to hide inside of.

It was soon after that the wheels started coming off. Despite openly being uncertain of the lyrics to “Count on Me,” Rosses Diana and Rhonda winged it, selling a cliché-ridden lean-on-me ballad by exemplifying the song’s message, right up until they both went endearingly blank on the bridge and the song shuddered to a stop. Ross then jumped in and out of snippets of her most recent album, “Thank You,” seemingly on a whim.

The splashy romp of “Why Do Fools Fall in Love” and diffuse Motown vibe of “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” suggested a righting of the ship, but then Ross interrupted the end of “I Will Survive,” even as the energy was building up a powerful head of steam, and sat down to take audience questions. That resulted in an unprepared version of the gentle, warmhearted “Home” from “The Wiz,” with Ross saying, “Oh, there’s another verse” with happy surprise when the band continued on without her. Even when confronted with the unexpected, Ross kept the audience hanging on, like she was the boss.

DIANA ROSS

With Rhonda Ross. At Boch Center Wang Theatre, Thursday.

Marc Hirsh can be reached at officialmarc@gmail.com or on Twitter @spacecitymarc



