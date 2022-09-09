What the future holds: ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ to end, yet go on

Gilead forever?

“The Handmaid’s Tale” was a revelation when it premiered in 2017. But by the fourth season, the dystopian premise — so haunting and so dangerously close to reality — was wearing thin.

Against the odds, Elisabeth Moss’s June has become a celebrity among the resistors of Gilead, and she is on a massive revenge crusade that ended in the season 4 finale with her leading a gang murder of Fred, the Gilead commander who entrapped her and raped her repeatedly.