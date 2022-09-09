fb-pixel Skip to main content
TV CRITIC'S CORNER

What the future holds: ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ to end, yet go on

By Matthew Gilbert Globe Staff,Updated September 9, 2022, 1 hour ago
Elisabeth Moss in the season 4 finale of "The Handmaid's Tale."Sophie Giraud/Hulu

Gilead forever?

“The Handmaid’s Tale” was a revelation when it premiered in 2017. But by the fourth season, the dystopian premise — so haunting and so dangerously close to reality — was wearing thin.

Against the odds, Elisabeth Moss’s June has become a celebrity among the resistors of Gilead, and she is on a massive revenge crusade that ended in the season 4 finale with her leading a gang murder of Fred, the Gilead commander who entrapped her and raped her repeatedly.

Now, as season 5 is about to premiere next Wednesday, show creator Bruce Miller has announced that the series will end after the sixth season.

He also said that he is developing a sequel to “The Handmaid’s Tale,” called “The Testaments” after writer Margaret Atwood’s sequel novel. It will be set 15 years after the events of “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

Show creator Bruce Miller has announced that the series will end after the sixth season. He also said that he is developing a sequel.Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

