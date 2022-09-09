Two House chairs seek probe into airlines’ use of federal aid

Two leading House Democrats want a federal investigation into whether airlines used any of the $54 billion they received in pandemic relief to encourage employees to quit.

The lawmakers on Friday asked the Treasury Department’s inspector general to examine whether money that was intended to keep airline workers on the payroll instead went to buyouts or early-retirement offers.

After air travel plunged in early 2020, airlines offered incentives that encouraged tens of thousands of workers to quit or take long-term leaves of absence. The airlines were caught understaffed when travel bounced back strongly this spring and summer, contributing to higher than normal levels of canceled and delayed flights.