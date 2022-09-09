Blind date: ‘It turned out that Alex and I were at different tables’

Go on an in-person or virtual blind date. We’ll pick up the tab. Fill out an application at bostonglobe.com/cupid . Follow us on Twitter or Instagram @dinnerwithcupid.

HIS INTERESTS: Houseplants, paddleboarding, social justice

HIS PERFECT DATE: Good food, good drinks, and good conversation

ALEX C.: 32 / distillery bar manager

HIS INTERESTS: Theater, travel, playing Dungeons & Dragons

WHO PLAYS HIM IN THE MOVIE: A young Freddie Prinze Jr.

7 P.M. SOUTHERN KIN COOKHOUSE, SOMERVILLE

GOING SOLO

Javi I ran through a million scenarios with my roommate and did a few wardrobe changes.

Alex I showed up ready for anything. I’m a theater major, so I was ready to put on a smile no matter what.

Javi I made it a point to arrive on time because I do have a tendency to show up late for first dates. I initially thought I was being stood up because I was sitting at the table alone for about 15 minutes. It turned out that Alex and I were at different tables (he was outside and I was inside).

Alex We were each about to leave. But, I saw a table with a single guy.

Javi Alex bravely approached me and asked if I was his date.

Alex I’m glad it was him. Otherwise, I would have had to describe my situation to a stranger.

SEEING DOUBLE

Javi My initial thought was that we were dressed similarly, which was a pro! I love the prospect of doubling my closet.

Alex He was very cute. He dressed very nicely. And he had a great smile.

Javi We had some laughs about the seating mix-up. Being seated at different tables made for a funny start to the date and from there we really hit it off.

Alex We discussed the fact that he’s in his “beer era.” So, I ordered a beer to keep pace with him.

Javi We talked a lot about our experiences eating around Boston and our favorite cuisines. We talked about the weirdest meats we’ve ever eaten, but I’ll keep that between us.

Alex He just graduated and got a job as a special ed teacher. I told him about my time traveling and teaching kids abroad. We share a lot of the same political ideologies and theories.

Javi We started off with alligator tacos, and our server brought over biscuits and corn bread on the house. I ordered chicken and waffles.

Alex I ordered the country fried steak. It was very good. The alligator tacos were to die for.

Javi Anyone who can work with kids, especially in a teaching role, immediately gains high regard from me. You have to be patient, caring, and creative for that type of work.

Alex I found him more endearing as the night went on. I think there was a bit of romantic chemistry. I found him very attractive. And I was emotionally and mentally stimulated the whole time.

TWO BY TWO

Javi Alex walked me to my car. We hugged twice because we kept talking after the first hug, and he kissed me on the cheek after the second hug.

Alex I was happy to spend the time together. And I asked for his number.

Javi We planned to text one another when we got home safely. It was so sweet!

Alex The goodbye was nice. We gave each other a good night hug. And, I gave him a quick peck on the cheek.

Javi I think we both were open to a second date.

Alex Yeah. We’ve been texting the last couple of days. I think we had a lot in common.

POST-MORTEM

Javi / A-

Alex / A

