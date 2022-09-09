Five things to do for fun in and around Boston, Sept. 12-18

After a two-year hiatus, Boston TechJam makes its return. Presented by the Mass Technology Leadership Council, the festival held at The Lawn on D in the Seaport is a chance to learn about the latest developments in the tech world as well as local innovators and visionaries. 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Free, with tickets for food and drink available for purchase. For ages 18 and over. masstlc.org/bostontechjam2022

Wednesday

Place and Power

Head to the Central Library in Copley Square for We Are the Land: The Power of Place in Indigenous Life, a discussion featuring Lance Young (Eagle Wolf), the chief sachem of the Nemasket Nation. The talk will explore the differences in Colonial and Indigenous views of land and place. 6 p.m. Free. Registration required at bpl.bibliocommons.com/events.

Opens Friday

Enlightened Art

Visit the Harvard Art Museums for the opening of a new exhibition, Dare to Know: Prints and Drawings in the Age of Enlightenment, featuring prints, drawings, books, and objects that reflect the complex cultural revolutions of the Enlightenment era. Runs through January 15. $20 for adults and $18 for seniors; free for Harvard ID holders, students, Cambridge residents, and on Sundays. harvardartmuseums.org/exhibitions

Saturday

Fluff It Up

Celebrate a unique Somerville innovation — Marshmallow Fluff — as the What the Fluff? Festival returns to Union Square for the 17th time. Local eateries will serve up fluff-tastic creations; there will also be live music, games, and more to celebrate the beloved marshmallow spread. 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. flufffestival.com

Saturday

Going Global

For a day of international sounds, check out Boston University’s BU Global Music Festival, an outdoor event featuring artists from across the world. The Kingfisher Singers and Dancers — a group made up of Aquinnah, Mashpee, and Herring Pond Wampanoag community members — will share the culture of the original inhabitants of the Northeast. Free. bu.edu/gmf

