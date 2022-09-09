fb-pixel Skip to main content
YOUR WEEK AHEAD

Five things to do for fun in and around Boston, Sept. 12-18

Celebrate the invention of Marshmallow Fluff in Somerville, check out global music at Boston University, and more.

Updated September 9, 2022, 37 minutes ago
The What the Fluff? Festival returns to Somerville on Saturday.Adobe Stock

Wednesday

Cutting Edge

After a two-year hiatus, Boston TechJam makes its return. Presented by the Mass Technology Leadership Council, the festival held at The Lawn on D in the Seaport is a chance to learn about the latest developments in the tech world as well as local innovators and visionaries. 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Free, with tickets for food and drink available for purchase. For ages 18 and over. masstlc.org/bostontechjam2022

Wednesday

Place and Power

Head to the Central Library in Copley Square for We Are the Land: The Power of Place in Indigenous Life, a discussion featuring Lance Young (Eagle Wolf), the chief sachem of the Nemasket Nation. The talk will explore the differences in Colonial and Indigenous views of land and place. 6 p.m. Free. Registration required at bpl.bibliocommons.com/events.

Advertisement

Opens Friday

Enlightened Art

Visit the Harvard Art Museums for the opening of a new exhibition, Dare to Know: Prints and Drawings in the Age of Enlightenment, featuring prints, drawings, books, and objects that reflect the complex cultural revolutions of the Enlightenment era. Runs through January 15. $20 for adults and $18 for seniors; free for Harvard ID holders, students, Cambridge residents, and on Sundays. harvardartmuseums.org/exhibitions

Saturday

Fluff It Up

Celebrate a unique Somerville innovation — Marshmallow Fluff — as the What the Fluff? Festival returns to Union Square for the 17th time. Local eateries will serve up fluff-tastic creations; there will also be live music, games, and more to celebrate the beloved marshmallow spread. 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. flufffestival.com

Saturday

Going Global

For a day of international sounds, check out Boston University’s BU Global Music Festival, an outdoor event featuring artists from across the world. The Kingfisher Singers and Dancers — a group made up of Aquinnah, Mashpee, and Herring Pond Wampanoag community members — will share the culture of the original inhabitants of the Northeast. Free. bu.edu/gmf

Advertisement

Share your event news. Send information on Boston-area happenings at least three weeks in advance to week@globe.com.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video