Home design ideas: A homeowner wants to refresh his childhood home without losing its history

1 Tweedy upholstery lends a casual touch to the track arm sofa. “I want living rooms to be like a perfect black dress, so you can dress it up or down,” Miller says. “This fabric does that.” The three-seat style and silhouette are functional for entertaining and naps.

Liz Miller’s client, who grew up in this 1930s Colonial in Newton Centre, asked her to balance competing initiatives. “He wanted to make it his own while staying true to family history,” she says. That meant working with the existing architectural details while making changes to the layout to bring in light and improve circulation on the first floor. For a fresh aesthetic that doesn’t feel out of place, Miller mixed old and new. “The upholstered pieces have clean silhouettes that counterbalance the antiques so they don’t look so traditional,” she explains.

Advertisement

2 Custom drapes in a linen/cotton blend soften the room and meld with the architecture, lending the illusion of extending the space.

3 “The client wanted a nice spot to read,” the designer says. “The bay window is perfect for a daybed.” The woven leather pillow brings the wood tones to this side of the room.

4 Miller recut an opening to the study that had been closed up at some point to make space for a piano. “The glass door lets light into that back room for a brighter work space and improves the flow,” she says.

5 The designer painted the mantel off-white to contrast the soft gray paint with a touch of blush that she chose for the walls. “I prefer a mix of old/new and warm/cool.”

6 Miller chose a rug that has an overall pattern without a strong center. “It lets the eye wander and makes the room seem more expansive,” she says. She was also careful not to cover all of the herringbone floor.

Advertisement

Marni Elyse Katz is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.