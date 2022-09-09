Letters to the editor of the Globe Magazine

Great piece on the Ipswich clam (“The Last Stand of the Soft-Shell Clam,” June 26) — informative, immersive, and entertaining. Author Anna Gibbs distilled complex issues for a broad audience and articulated the nuanced challenges of ecology, conservation, and the economics of the clamming industry. I am not an expert in any of these but I recognize good science writing when I see it. I learned a lot about the morsels of food I love to eat.

Rowley





Another threat to soft-shell clams is a fatal type of leukemia-like cancer (disseminated, or hemic, neoplasia) that is actually transmissible among individual clams. I wonder if Ipswich clammers have noted any evidence of this disease in their catch. I hope that the Ipswich clams may persist to provide for a thriving industry for years to come, although the future is certainly cloudy.

jeffh.

A great combination of the personal and the scientific.

Gregory Thwaite

Takapuna, New Zealand

A Country in Turmoil

Régine Théodat’s “Leaving Haiti” (July 10) elucidates in a poignant and powerful way what is taking place on the ground in Haiti, and adds to the important narratives of those trying to do right by the country, against enormous odds.

Danielle Legros Georges

Boston





“Leaving Haiti” was mesmerizing reading. As a Haitian-American, I hear and read about the gangs, the violence, the type of leader President Jovenel Moïse was, and other issues in Haiti, but it was gripping to hear about them through Théodat’s experiences. I’m happy she hasn’t given up on Haiti.

Yolette Ibokette

Randolph





Only recently have I begun to question why Haiti remains stuck in crippling corruption and poverty. At the same time, many articles have come out to explain what we as Americans should have been taught in class — to start, the appalling ransom money paid to France for generations, the continuing US support of the corrupt government, the sabotage of gangs and politicians alike. It is a spark of hope to hear that there are people such as the author and her likeminded associates who are so strong and dedicated to lifting up Haiti and its people. May the US and European allies recognize and address the past wrongs, and may we all see the fruits of their efforts in a new, safe, striving, shining Haiti.

Jeff Doucette

New York, New York





So factual and reflective of the reality experienced by so many in Haiti, particularly in the capital, Port-au-Prince, but still without any bitterness. I wish the writer to keep the positive and fighting spirit she has shown so far. I look forward to MyaBèl’s products on the shelves again.

Gerald Emile Brun

Port-au-Prince





Haiti is such a dilemma. Ms. Théodat laments the US support and enabling of corrupt leaders, and understandably so. But what is the alternative? It seems there are no strong leaders in Haiti who can be trusted. America has for many decades sent billions of dollars to Haiti through organizations such as the Red Cross, and missions to Haiti — medical, religious, and secular — are a longstanding tradition. Has all the money and effort produced a better, safer country for its citizens? It seems not. This brings to mind the late Dr. Paul Farmer and his long years of trying to bring health and happiness to the people of Haiti. If such efforts over so many years have not dented the misery of the Haitian people, what is the right way forward?

sideflare

I was very much struck by the sincerity and bravery of this fine writer. We have a large Haitian population in our church in Somerville. Théodat loves her country and people so much and must be heartbroken at the gangs adding to the pain and corruption there. She should not give up hope.

Margaret Meyer

Somerville

Lifesaving Treatments

[In her Connections column,] Carol Alfred has a wonderful outlook on life, and a wonderful set of friends and family to help her cope with life’s downsides (“The Flip Side of Cancer,” July 10). I completely agree with the way humor surrounded and supported her. Last year, I was told that I would need chemo before and after surgery to remove all of my gynecological organs. They also planned to poke around and remove anything weird they found in there. Two images came to mind based on those descriptions, and I had to draw this comic strip (facing page). I’ve given copies to all my doctors and nurses (and some fellow patients), and they’ve all laughed along with me! Humor of all sorts has gotten me through many difficulties, but this comic strip was the most fun of all.

Martha M. Bergeron

Lynn





My sister survived almost six years after a pancreatic cancer diagnosis, unheard of for this type of cancer. Her motto was “never, ever, ever give up hope” — and she never did. Eating healthy, hydrating, and exercising helped her get through surgery and an untold number of chemo treatments. She decided early on that she was going to live her life, and enjoy her kids, grandkids, and husband and family, and she did so, for many years. Carol should rely on her medical team — they will be fabulous and help her every step of the way.

user_1572434

It’s always difficult to find the appropriate words after someone has received bad news, whether it’s a scary medical diagnosis or death of a loved one. This is a great reminder that laughter truly can be the best medicine for what ails us.

user_4427795

A Shot Across the Bow

I’ve been involved with Rhode Island Marine Archeology Project and Kathy Abbass for over seven years now and I have grown to appreciate her intelligence and tenacity (“The Unsinkable D.K. Abbass,” July 10). Brian Amaral’s article not only hit the nail on the head about Kathy, but it also filled me in on a lot that I didn’t know about the Endeavor project.

Ray Turbitt

New Port Richey, Florida, and Warwick, Rhode Island





Great article about D.K. Abbass’ work on the Rhode Island Marine Archeology Project. The U-boat, [briefly] referenced in the article, was discovered some time ago off the Block Island Sound area just after the sinking of the Black Point, a merchant marine vessel. It occurred, ironically, after the end of the war in Europe. My father had served on the Black Point as a proud member of the US Navy Armed Guard. He was fortunate to have gotten off the ship at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, just prior to it heading toward Rhode Island. Although there was a crew of merchant marines manning the Black Point, there was one US Navy Armed Guard member remaining on the ship and he was a casualty.

Ronald Kahn

Cranston, Rhode Island





Abbass is right about her unique and important contribution; she should be applauded for this. But, science moves forward through collaboration, and her “my way or the highway” attitude stifles future research and blocks the potential benefits to Rhode Island (and beyond). And the artifacts are decaying while this argument and turf war plays out.

Boston runner

