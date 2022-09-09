For sale: All-electric homes in Roxbury and Devens

$619,000
63 MORELAND STREET #202 / ROXBURY
SQUARE FEET 968
CONDO FEE $207 a month
BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 2
LAST SOLD FOR New construction
PROS Set across from a park and playground in Nubian Square, this second-floor condo was built to Passivhaus standards by local design-build firm Placetailor. With 12-inch insulated walls, triple-paned casement windows, and character-grade oak floors, it’s both quiet and stylish inside — and net-zero-ready if the seven-unit association opts to install rooftop solar. Enter into the main living area, and the kitchen at left features an induction stove and two-toned cabinetry. Past laundry and utility closets, the main bath features brass fixtures and striking blue tile. One of the two bedrooms has a private bath with double vanity and step-in shower. The unit includes a deeded parking spot and access to a shared roof deck. CONS No private outdoor space.
Advertisement
Zaynab Yvette Blinker, Boston Trust Realty Group, 617-710-3349, zaynab@btrealtygroup.com
$685,000
1B POWELL STREET / DEVENS
SQUARE FEET 1,846
CONDO FEE $325 a month
BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 2 full, 1 half
LAST SOLD FOR New construction
PROS This all-electric townhouse unit is in Emerson Green, a sustainable, efficient, and intentionally compact development in Devens (in the Harvard public school system). From the farmer’s porch, enter into a spacious, open living area with high ceilings and hardwood floors. The kitchen features granite counters, stainless appliances, and a center island; there’s a half bath and separate laundry room nearby. Through a mudroom with access to the deck, find the primary bedroom, with a walk-in closet and private bath. Upstairs, there’s an office nook on the landing; two carpeted bedrooms share a bath. The unit includes a basement and rear garage. CONS The otherwise charming neighborhood will be an active construction site for some time.
The Knox Group, William Raveis RE, 978-771-4579, Kim.Knox@raveis.com
Advertisement
Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.