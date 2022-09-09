21 indicted in connection with alleged Lawrence- and Southbridge-based trafficking organizations

US Attorney Rachael S. Rollins said the people indicted “allegedly engaged in a large-scale criminal enterprise that sought to poison communities in Massachusetts and elsewhere with deadly narcotics.”

They were charged with distribution and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine and conspiracy to distribute and to possess with the intent to distribute various weights of fentanyl and cocaine, the US attorney’s office said in a statement.

Twenty-one people have been indicted in US District Court in Boston for their alleged participation in drug trafficking organizations that sold fentanyl and cocaine across Central Massachusetts and the North Shore, officials said Friday.

“Today’s indictments should send a clear message that drug trafficking organizations operating in our Commonwealth will be rooted out, prosecuted and dismantled,” Rollins said in the statement.

Those indicted include Southbridge residents Jonathan Pizarro Gonzalez, 30; Isaac Gonzalez, 31; Ismael Maysonet, 40; Nataly Vazquez Pizarro, 40; Josue Maisonet, 26; Kimberly Heck, 38; Edgardo Ramirez, 44; Jacob Fuentes, 47; Richard Watts, 27; Clinton Ortiz, 38; Reinaldo Rosado, 39; Roberto Lopez, 34; and Henry Rodriguez-Ruiz, 47,, officials said.

Defendants from Lawrence include Juan Lara Tejada, also known as “Mayimbe,” 31; William Torres, 42; Hector Luis Torres Rosario, 40; Leduis Esteves Cabrera, 26; and Deborah Torres, 34, according to the statement.

Also indicted were Julio Rivera Morales, 49, of Philadelphia, as well as Jonathan Rivera Otero, 27, and Jassiel Ortiz Cardona, 28, both of Puerto Rico, officials said.

Prosecutors allege that Jonathan Pizarro Gonzalez and Isaac Gonzalez were the leaders of a Southbridge-based cocaine and fentanyl trafficking organization that included Fuentes, Heck, Maisonet, Maysonet, Ortiz, and Vazquez.

The group allegedly used the US Postal Service to buy and sell drugs, procuring large amounts of cocaine in packages sent from Puerto Rico and mailing parcels of fentanyl to people in Florida and other locations, the US attorney’s office said.

Investigators obtained communications that allegedly showed Hector Luis Torres Rosario, William Torres, and Cabrera to be Lawrence-based fentanyl distributors who provided the drug to Gonzalez’s organization and other distributors, prosecutors said.

Authorities seized about 800 grams of fentanyl from members of the trafficking organization and 9 kilograms of cocaine from mailed packages during the course of the investigation, according to the statement.

Brian D. Boyle, special agent in charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration, Boston Field Division, said drug trafficking “ravages the very foundations of our families and communities here in Massachusetts.”

“Let these arrests and seizures serve as an example and be a warning to those who distribute poisons like fentanyl and cocaine, that DEA will aggressively and actively pursue and hold you accountable,” Boyle said in the statement.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.