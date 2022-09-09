The Argument: Should the state expand the potential use of dangerousness hearings?

Thomas M. Quinn III

Governor Charlie Baker‘s bill addressing loopholes in the state law governing dangerousness would be an important boost to public safety in the Commonwealth. The statute was enacted in the early 1990s to provide increased protection to domestic violence victims. In that same spirit, the governor’s bill adds provisions that would enhance the protection of the community.

The bill’s two most important components are simple common sense reforms. The first adds more crimes to the list of those for which a hearing could be held to consider if releasing a defendant on bail would pose a danger to victims and the community. This change is needed to respond to recent court decisions regarding the application of the statute to certain crimes the Legislature probably thought were covered by the existing law.

Advertisement

The most compelling crimes we need to add to the statute are sexual crimes against children, including rape of a child and the dissemination of child pornography, along with illegal firearms offenses. Currently, prosecutors could not request a dangerousness hearing for someone accused of raping a child. In a recent case, the Supreme Judicial Court encouraged lawmakers to change the statute to include this offense.

My office recently appealed a manslaughter case where a man, under the influence of drugs, drove in the lane reserved for on-street parking and killed a pedestrian. The court determined that manslaughter is not covered by the dangerousness statute. This type of egregious crime needs to be added to the statute to protect the public.

Another important change to the statute is to increase the amount of time defendants can be held prior to trial after the court determines they are a danger to the community. I have advocated for increasing that time limit to one year. This change, which the proposed bill includes, is consistent with the rules of criminal procedure. The current time period is six months in Superior Court and very few cases can go to trial within that time frame.

Advertisement

These are sensible changes to the dangerousness statute that protect the public and do not infringe upon due process rights of defendants. The public deserves to have these reforms enacted and I hope the Legislature can agree to make these reasonable amendments to the statute.

NO

Murat Erkan

Co-chair of the legislation committee of Massachusetts Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers; Andover resident

Murat Erkan

As the Commonwealth grapples with a system of mass incarceration that has devastated its minority communities for decades, our lawmakers are considering legislation targeting many more people for incarceration — people who have been charged with crimes but plead not guilty.

Advocates cite anecdotes in advocating for this bill. True, there will always be cases in which a person set free prior to trial causes harm. But federal data shows that’s exceedingly rare: Just 2 percent of defendants commit new crimes while pending trial. We could reduce that number to zero by jailing every person accused of a crime prior to trial. A free society cannot pay that price and remain free. Yet that’s effectively the cost of this legislation.

Despite claims that dangerousness hearings are reserved only for the most “serious” cases, fewer than one in five cases in which prosecutors seek it ever wind up in superior court — where major felonies are prosecuted. And though current law on its face allows detention up to six months for those who have undergone dangerousness hearings, baked-in exceptions virtually always result in detention until the trial’s conclusion — which often takes years.

Advertisement

The presumption of innocence and due process are the bricks upon which our legal system is built. This bill turns these bricks into walls by incarcerating even more people before trial. Inarguably, it will result in many innocent people being punished. Because jailed individuals must wait months or years for trial, dangerousness hearings place enormous pressure on them to plead guilty — even if innocent — because that’s often their only path to a timely release.

There is already an arsenal of laws allowing prosecutors to deprive people of their pretrial liberty. Pretrial detainees comprised more than half Massachusetts’ incarcerated population in 2015. This culture of “incarcerate first, prove later” takes an enormous toll on the accused and their families. Pretrial detainees lose their jobs and face lower income and housing insecurity upon release. People of color suffer most. For instance, 66 percent of dangerousness hearings in Bristol County last year were for Black or Hispanic people, who make up only 16 percent of that county’s population.

This bill seeks to solve a nonexistent problem. The liberty of individuals presumed innocent is at stake. This legislation must not pass.

As told to Globe correspondent John Laidler. To suggest a topic, please contact laidler@globe.com.

Advertisement

This is not a scientific survey. Please only vote once.