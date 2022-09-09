Community choruses want to hear your voice

The chorus has a new music director, Steven Bergman, who will lead the season’s first rehearsal gathering on Monday, Sept. 12, at the Pilgrim Church of Duxbury, 404 Washington St.

“Our chorus’s numbers dropped dramatically due to COVID,” said Karen Hayes, a member of Duxbury-based Snug Harbor Community Chorus . “We are looking to increase those numbers by encouraging singers, new and old, to join our group.”

After the COVID restrictions of the last few years complicated life and whittled down their numbers — it’s harder to sing, members found, while masked — regional community choruses are looking for new members. So if you’re thinking about joining a local singing group, this might be a good time to give it a go.

A member of the musical theater faculty at Bridgewater State University, Bergman has participated in some of the Snug Harbor chorus’s past performances as an accompanist. He also oversees the choral and theatrical programs for the Rockland Public Schools and has worked with other performing arts organizations, including the New Bedford Festival Theater.

An accomplished composer and playwright, the new director has written scores for musical theater such as the award-winning musical for young audiences, “Reigning Cats & Dogs.”

“The number one characteristic I look for in singers who participate in community choruses is the willingness to try and the want to always improve their musicianship through being exposed to different genres of music at a variety of skill levels,” Bergman said by e-mail.

He said that given the range of skill levels that new singers bring to the group, the chorus makes recordings of “the various parts of the repertoire.

“This helps speed up the learning curve, especially for those singers who may not be proficient at reading sheet music,” Bergman said. “By listening to the recordings and following along with their sheet music at the same time, even the novice members will show progress in understanding what the sheet music is saying, and this understanding leads to a greater retention of their parts.”

Hayes said recording voice parts helped her learn to sing with a chorus. “When I started singing with the chorus in 1998, I was a poor reader, so I often recorded parts.” Now she considers herself “a fairly strong reader.”

“It’s a lot like learning a new language,” Hayes said. “The key is to practice, practice, practice, whether you are a seasoned reader or a novice.”

She said that even those who believe they don’t read music are familiar with musical notations such as a whole note or a rest. The most important factor for a new member with little or no choral group experience, Hayes said, is “we have a very supportive chorus with a director and members who are always there to help out new members.” The director will go over each group’s parts — soprano, alto, tenor, and bass — during each rehearsal.

“By the time concert time arrives,” she said, “we are a well-oiled machine. It’s so much fun, as well as a musical education.”

Choral Art Society of the South Shore, which calls itself a “welcoming, non-auditioned” community chorus, also is inviting new singers to its first rehearsals for a new season, to be held on Sept. 13 and 20, from 7 to 9 p.m. at First Trinitarian Congregational Church, 381 Country Way, in Scituate. Artistic director and conductor Danica Buckley will help singers with “voice part placement. Singers are expected to be able to match pitch, learn and consistently sing their voice part, and balance their voice with other singers.”

Buckley, who also conducts two other choirs and is a visiting assistant professor of English at Wentworth Institute of Technology, said most new chorus members have some experience singing. “The majority of people who come in the door have sung in high school or college and really enjoyed the activity,” she said. Perhaps decades later, with more available time, Buckley said, they decide to join a community chorus.

Newcomers read music to varying degrees, from beginner to advanced, Buckley said. They tend to know their voice part. Some are retired music teachers. A few newcomers, she said, who “like to sing” may never have done so in a chorus before. They may not have sung as part of a group since elementary school, she said, “but they’re sure they can sing in tune” with a group. “They think it sounds like fun.”

To assess their level, Buckley takes these newcomers aside and asks them to sing “Happy birthday — a great test,” or another song such as “Jingle Bells.”

“I sing it with them often, especially if they’re nervous,” Buckley said. “I would say 90 percent of the time, that person would be just fine.”

New chorus members are offered learning materials such as a recording of their voice part. They participate in well-structured rehearsals where they sing with the group, then break up into parts such as solo and alto, she said, “and then put it back together.”

“Ninety percent [of newcomers] can master pitch and sing and will do fine,” Buckley said, and pretty quickly learn to read music. The chorus provides online and CD recordings of each member’s part of the pieces being prepared for performance “so you can sing along in the car,” she said. Members also receive a recording of how the whole piece sounds with all parts singing together.

Study aids are available such as “really good learning to read music websites that are free” or a recommended book. Most singers, she said, can match a pitch being played on the piano. People are “more musical than they think. A few basic skills can get them on board, even if they don’t know how to read music. They recognize that the notes are going higher, or lower,” she said. Singers new and experienced take part in “fast-paced rehearsals,” she said, “on some evenings challenging and pushing them.” On other occasions, she says, “Let’s sing it through. That makes people feel better.”

“If they have some skills,” Buckley said of newcomers, “I can make them better. We are very big about community. Our mantra is ‘You have to keep community in the chorus, and the chorus in the community.’”

Her chorus lost “quite a few members” during the COVID period but is “building back,” Buckley said. The group will start with 20 or 22 members. “We could end up with 30.” Choral Art Society members, both new and old, will begin rehearsals this month for a holiday season concert to include excerpts from Handel’s “The Messiah” and Vivaldi’s “Gloria,” plus sing-alongs of sacred and secular music.

Robert Knox can be reached at rc.knox2@gmail.com.