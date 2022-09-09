Congressman Cicilline is opening a bar in downtown Providence

The spot is named after Cicilline’s great-grandmother, and will feature seasonally inspired cocktails and a range of small plates (can we get some chicken tenders, please?). It will also feature guest bartenders and pop-up chefs.

The Democratic US representative will launch Clementine, a cocktail and tapas bar, at 200 Washington St. in Providence (across from Trinity Repertory Theater where Birch used to be) sometime next month.

He has been an attorney, a mayor, a congressman, and an author. Now David Cicilline is opening a bar.

”I’ve always loved the downtown neighborhood in the heart of the city and this location in particular,” Cicilline said. “While I served as mayor of Providence, much of my time was spent right down the street at City Hall. Now, at Clementine, I want to create a space where people feel welcome, whether they’re connecting and socializing with friends, taking a break after a busy work day, or enjoying a cocktail before heading across the street to watch a show at Trinity Rep.”

Cicilline has brought on Cristian Cantaragiu as Clementine’s general manager. He most recently worked at 41 North in Newport.

In case you were wondering, Cicilline is staying in Congress.

