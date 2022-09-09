Ahead of 21st anniversary of 9/11 attacks, Run for the Fallen returns to Dedham

The event is scheduled to take place at 9 a.m. at Barnes Memorial Park, according to organizer Sarah Sweeney. It is dedicated to commemorating the 351 Massachusetts servicemembers who have been killed in the line of duty since September 11, 2001.

The 5k run/walk, entering its ninth year, is organized by the organized by the Military Friends Foundation , a Boston-based nonprofit.

For the first time in two years, the Massachusetts Run for the Fallen is slated to return to Dedham on Saturday on a weekend that marks the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

“The run is designed to recognize their service and sacrifice, but also celebrate the legacy they left behind,” she said. “Many of their parents and siblings and children will join together as part of this event.”

Each fallen servicemember will be honored with photo placards along the race course, Sweeney said, as well as “hero markers” featuring each of their stories.

“You can come down the course and learn about their service, learn about their sacrifice,” she said. “It’s a wonderful opportunity to really give thanks to their families firsthand.”

Sweeney said that organizers are expecting a turnout of approximately 300 — many of them family members of the fallen soldiers.

“We truly want to work to continue their legacy and be together with their families,” Sweeney said.

Sweeney said that the event would also include a memorial booth, a military vehicle display, a post-race barbeque, and — most importantly, she said — a name reading of the fallen.





