Ice cream for dogs, cultural grants, and a seaside brew-fest

The Mansfield Public Library will host a discussion of Naomi Hirahara’s “Clark and Division” Sept. 15 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Attendees can join the conversation — part of the library’s mystery book club — either virtually or in person at 255 Hope St. One of The New York Times’ best mysteries of 2021, “Clark and Division” weaves criminal mystique into the harsh realities of life for Japanese Americans following World War II. Admission is free, but registration is required if joining online. For more information and to register, visit mansfieldlibraryma.com .

Porchfest, a day of local bands playing local lawns, is taking over Brookline, Hull, Milton, Plum Island, and Swampscott Saturday afternoon. Visitors can stroll freely from block to block, where they can drop by shows hosted on driveways, front and back lawns, and, of course, porches. Individual towns’ festival schedules vary, but all will be underway by 1 p.m. For more information and a complete list of set times and locations, visit porchfest.info .

Snug Harbor Community Chorus will hold the first rehearsal for its upcoming holiday show Sept. 12 at 6:45 p.m. at the Pilgrim Church of Duxbury, 404 Washington St. Interested singers of any age and experience can stop by to join longtime members of the chorus and its new director, Steven Bergman, in preparing for the holiday season. Rehearsals continue every Monday from 7 to 9 p.m., and the final show will be held at Duxbury Performing Arts Center Dec. 10. Season dues are $70. For more information, visit snugharborcc.org.

Advertisement

Dog-loving diners will be happy to hear that Baramor in Newton has a new menu catering exclusively to canine customers. Dogs can dig into a selection of treats, including frozen concoctions like the Mutt Mojito — made with squash, peas, and mint — and the Banana Pupsicle. For every purchase, Baramor will donate $5 to local nonprofit JR’s Paws for a Cause to support research into canine cancer. The limited-time menu is available on Baramor’s patio at 45 Union St. until outdoor dining concludes for the year. For more information, visit baramornewton.com.

Advertisement

Massachusetts South Shore Woodturners is showcasing its members creations at the James Library & Center for the Arts in Norwell. The exhibit kicks off with an open house from 1 to 6 p.m. Sept. 16, featuring an opportunity to meet featured artists and a reception with refreshments and light bites. It lasts until Oct. 22 at the James Library’s 24 West St. gallery. Admission is free, and the exhibit is open during the library’s normal business hours. For more information, visit jameslibrary.org.

Applications are now open for the Scituate Cultural Council’s fall cycle of grants. Funding is available for cultural and artist programs that benefit communities across the South Shore. Previous grants have gone to a range of individuals and organizations including community choirs and bands, local farms, and historical societies — funding exhibits, festivals, performances, lectures, and more. Applications are accepted through Oct. 17 for programs taking place through the end of next year. For more information and detailed application guidelines, visit mass-culture.org/Scituate.

Gloucester is about to get a lot more beer during Cape Ann’s inaugural Blackburn Brew Fest. Stop by Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave., to sample craft beer, cider, kombucha, and seltzer from about 30 breweries and grab a bite from a local food truck. The event, which celebrates the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce’s 100th anniversary, will also feature live music by North Shore reggae-rock band Over the Bridge. Festivities run from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sept. 17. Tickets are $45 and include beer sampling; $10 tickets are available for those not drinking. For more information, visit blackburnbrewfest.com.

Advertisement

Daniel Kool can be reached at daniel.kool@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dekool01.