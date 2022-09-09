ICYMI: Merriam-Webster adds ‘lewk,’ ‘yeet,’ and ‘side hustle’ to the dictionary

“The dictionary chronicles how the language grows and changes, which means new words and definitions must continually be added,” the company said on its website. “When many people use a word in the same way, over a long enough period of time, that word becomes eligible for inclusion.”

Kind of cringe , right? (That means “awkward” or “so embarrassing.”) Or maybe it’s totally adorkable ? (You know, endearingly “quirky.” Think Zooey Deschanel’s Jessica Day on the show “New Girl.” )

ICYMI , Merriam-Webster has a bold new lewk . The Springfield-based company added 370 new words and phrases to its dictionary this week, including plenty of social media slang, such as “ICYMI” (an abbreviation for “in case you missed it”) and “lewk” (Gen Z jargon for a “fashion look”).

Before you yeet (as in “throw”) your old dictionary out the window, level up (meaning ”improve” or “advance”) and learn some of the latest additions here:

First, there’s “sponcon” — a portmanteau for “sponsored content” and every influencer’s favorite word — which Merriam-Webster defines as social media content created to advertise a particular product or service. For some influencers, sponcon is also a “side hustle” — another new addition — which means “work performed for income supplementary to one’s primary job.”

Merriam-Webster introduced several more words related to our evolving economy, including “shrinkflation” (“the practice of reducing a product’s amount or volume per unit while continuing to offer it at the same price”) and “altcoin” (“any of various cryptocurrencies that are regarded as alternatives to established cryptocurrencies and especially to Bitcoin”).

And what’s a virtual currency without the virtual world? “Metaverse” (“a persistent virtual environment that allows access to and interoperability of multiple individual virtual realities”) was also added to the dictionary this month, along with was “laggy” (“having a delayed or slow response”), which you might use to describe your Internet connection or online gaming experience.

Speaking of games, Merriam-Webster has legitimized “pwn,” meaning ”to dominate or defeat” — typically another player in a video game — and “LARP,” short for “live-action role-playing.”

In yet another sign the coronavirus pandemic isn’t over, “subvariant,” booster dose,” “false negative,” “false positive,” and “emergency use authorization” are now included in dictionary. Still haven’t gotten that couch you ordered? Blame the pandemic-disrupted “supply chain,” which also joined the dictionary this month.

Foodies will appreciate these additions: “omakase” (a series of small courses served at a chef’s discretion), “ras el hanout” (a North African ground spice blend), “banh mi” (a spicy Vietnamese sandwich), and “birria” (a Mexican stewed meat dish). For fans of Starbucks’ iconic fall beverage, Merriam-Webster added “pumpkin spice” to the dictionary, which customers can now order with “oat milk,” also newly added.

Environmentalists tired of manipulative eco-friendly marketing are celebrating the inclusion of “greenwash” — “to make (something, such as a product, policy, or practice) appear to be more environmentally friendly or less environmentally damaging than it really is.”

You’ll find more newly added words and their definitions — including “terraform,” “MacGyver,” and “sus” — on Merriam-Webster’s website.

