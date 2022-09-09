‘The jewel of our city’

Over the ensuing decades, the Lowell Memorial Auditorium remained true to its original mission, but evolved into something much larger: a place where city residents could go for entertainment, civic events, and community functions.

In September 1922, vice president Calvin Coolidge and other dignitaries gathered in Lowell to dedicate a municipal building newly erected as a monument to local war veterans.

Today the stately brick building still serves that multifaceted role, and with its 100-year anniversary approaching, the city is preparing to celebrate the rich history of the auditorium and how it continues to serve Lowell and the surrounding region.

On Sept. 21, the day the auditorium turns 100, the city and Spectacle Live — the company Lowell contracts to manage the facility — are inviting the public to a free centennial celebration that will include a rededication of the building and feature music and refreshments.

The 100th anniversary also will be incorporated as a theme in the auditorium’s programming in the fall and next spring, according to Pete Lally, president of Spectacle Live.

“Obviously, it’s been there a long time and tons of people have come to it. So it’s nice to be able to shine the light on it,” Lally said, adding that the centennial is also a way to highlight the city’s own successes as a community. “The auditorium has been a real part of Lowell’s being a destination for a lot of things.”

“It’s very exciting,” said Lowell Mayor Sokhary Chau, calling the anniversary observance a chance to “honor the legacy and history of the auditorium but also the ongoing contributions it is making every day in the city.”

The many war memorials adorning the auditorium’s Hall of Flags and some of its other indoor and outdoor spaces link the East Merrimack Street building to Lowell and the nation’s military past, with solemn reminders of battles from the Revolutionary War through the Persian Gulf wars. “But it’s not just an old museum,” Chau said. “It’s being used in a very modern way.”

In addition to the 2,800-seat main auditorium — the third-largest performing arts center in New England — the building includes Liberty Hall, whose 279-seat Nancy L. Donahue Theatre serves as the home of the Merrimack Repertory Theatre.

A popular venue for music and comedy shows, plays, lectures, and festivals, the building also hosts such other public events as naturalization ceremonies, college graduations, and even boxing matches: The New England Golden Gloves holds its annual championship series in the auditorium. The building also is widely used for nonprofit meetings, weddings, trade shows, and other private events.

“I call it the jewel of our city,” said Jim O’Donnell, chair of the board of trustees of the city-owned building. “There are so many layers to it.”

Future president John F. Kennedy and his wife Jackie made a campaign appearance at Lowell Memorial Auditorium on Nov. 16, 1958. Lowell Memorial Auditorium

In marking the building’s historic milestone, he and others are recalling the many famous people the auditorium has hosted, from presidents Coolidge, John F. Kennedy, George H.W. Bush, and Bill Clinton — before or after their White House tenures — to such entertainers as the Three Stooges, Bruce Springsteen, James Taylor, Ariana Grande, Joe Cocker, Robin Williams, and Amy Schumer. John Fogarty rolled in Thursday; Jay Leno’s coming Oct. 21.

“I don’t think people realize everything that comes through here,” O’Donnell said.

The Lowell Board of Trade first proposed building an auditorium honoring veterans shortly after World War I, according to an historical account of the building by Ed Harley that appears on the auditorium’s website. A city commission was formed to pursue the idea and in 1920, the cornerstone was laid for the future $1 million facility.

In addition to Coolidge, a former Massachusetts governor, those attending the 1922 dedication included then governor Channing Cox, US representative John Jacob Rogers, area mayors, judges, clergy members, city officials, and local legislators.

In recounting the varied uses of the building in its first decades, Harley noted that Liberty Hall hosted the Parker Lecture Series, and that bingo, hosted by Lowell’s East End Club, was a popular weekly activity for several years.

The Jan. 15, 1940 issue of Life magazine featured a story about a weekly bingo game that was held at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium, sometimes attracting close to 4,000 players. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

World War II enlistment and war bond drives brought appearances by such stars as Dorothy Lamour and Bette Davis, and the big bands of Tommy Dorsey and Benny Goodman. The Golden Gloves competitions began after the war, with Rocky Marciano among the contestants.

In the early 1980s, the city undertook a major renovation to the then more than half-century-old building, including replacing wiring and plumbing, and installing insulation, air conditioning, and new windows. Space was added for dressing rooms and stage props, which reduced seating but allowed the auditorium to better attract Broadway shows. Liberty Hall also was upgraded.

The 2,800-seat main auditorium is the third-largest performing arts center in New England. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Other smaller renovations in the past 15 years have helped keep the 100,000-square-foot building in relatively good shape, Lally said, citing state-supported projects that have improved the HVAC and lighting systems, added new seats, floors, and a sound system, and upgraded the roof of the venerable structure.

Lally’s firm provides day-to-day management of the auditorium, including booking shows, with oversight from the board of trustees, which also assists with planning capital projects. The city annually appropriates $200,000 to support the auditorium, about 15 percent of the facility’s budget. Event revenues cover the remaining costs.

Entertainment in the main auditorium runs the gamut, from individual musical and comedy acts to Broadway shows, and Disney and other children’s-oriented programs. The venue also hosts the annual Lowell Irish Festival, and an annual holiday concert by the Boston Pops orchestra.

“We offer a little bit of everything,” Lally said.

Municipal and civic uses of the auditorium range from veterans ceremonies to the annual Lowell High School prom. Middlesex Community College uses the venue for its annual lecture series and its graduation ceremony.

“It’s been a big part of the city for so long and everyone has a memory of it,” Lally said of what makes the auditorium distinct among venues of its kind. “Also its flexibility — how many different ways it can be set up. You can have boxing one night and a Broadway show the next.”

The audience took in the tribute band One Night of Queen in April. Lowell Memorial Auditorium

Lally said the auditorium has served as a catalyst for the emergence of a vital arts and cultural scene in Lowell, crediting the early-1980s renovation project with having helped spur similar efforts to “reinvent Lowell and make it a real destination city.”

Chau said the auditorium also is an important contributor to the city’s economic vitality, noting that it brings residents and visitors to the downtown, benefiting small businesses. “It makes our city vibrant with activity.”

The building also reflects the city’s multicultural character, Chau observed, noting the assortment of activities it hosts — from Boston Pops concerts to meetings of veterans organizations and Cambodian dance group performances. “It’s very diverse. It covers a wide spectrum of events and functions.”

Bonnie Butkas, executive director of the Merrimack Repertory Theatre, said the auditorium building has been a good home for her group, which has leased its space from the city since 1983. The regional theater produces about seven shows a year, with 126 overall performances that attract 20,000 people.

“I think the history of the entire building is layered and interesting, and that creates a really rich backdrop for us to create and think about art, and for our audience,” she said. ”What I and our staff also find really moving is the new history that is being made in the building. When there is a naturalization ceremony there is just an energy and a pride that we all feel.”

Bonnie Butkas is the executive director of the Merrimack Repertory Theatre. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

“And there is a lot of art being made,” added Butkas. “We are making original productions with professional artists, and there are new dances performed by local studios. There is a lot happening in the building and that’s exciting.”

John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.